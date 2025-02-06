‘Invincible’ Season 3 Release Guide: When Do New Episodes Stream?

“Invincible” Season 3 is back already and Mark is once again going through it.

The third season of “Invincible” lands on Prime Video a year after Season 2 ended – which normally would not be a feather in a show’s hat but considering the wait between Season 1 and 2 was almost three years it’s a big deal. The new season finds Invincible (Steven Yeun) preparing for more Viltrumites arriving on Earth while butting heads with Cecil (Walton Goggins).

Here is everything you need to know about when and where to tune in for the third season of Prime Video’s “Invincible.”

When does “Invincible” Season 3 come out?

“Invincible” Season 3 premieres Thursday, Feb. 6.

How can I watch “Invincible” Season 3?

The third season of “Invincible” will be available to stream weekly on Prime Video beginning Thursday, Feb. 6.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

The first three episodes of “Invincible” Season 3 drop on premiere day with the remaining five episodes dropping weekly until finished. Here is a full rundown on the schedule:

Episode 1 – Feb. 6

Episode 2 – Feb. 6

Episode 3 – Feb. 6

Episode 4 – Feb. 13

Episode 5 – Feb. 20

Episode 6 – Feb. 27

Episode 7 – March 6

Episode 8 – March 13

What is “Invincible” Season 3 about?

The third season picks up three months after Season 2 ends. Mark is training to get stronger after being humbled by a visiting Viltrumite and being promised someone else was coming to Earth soon. The training leads to him and Cecil starting to butt heads.

Who is in the “Invincible” Season 3 cast?

Most of the star-studded “Invincible” cast returns for Season 3. Steven Yeun voices Mark Grayson/Invincible and is joined by J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Walton Goggins, Sandra Oh, Jason Mantzoukas and Seth Rogen.

Watch the trailer: