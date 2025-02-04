The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega Team Up in ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ Trailer

The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye, and Jenna Ortega star in the new trailer for “Hurry Up Tomorrow” from director Trey Edward Shults.

Described in Tuesday’s teaser as a “surreal cinematic odyssey,” the plot is still shrouded in mystery. Per its official logline: “A musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence.”

Shults is most known for directing “Waves” and “It Comes at Night.” Barry Keoghan also stars. The film is set to hit theaters on May 16. The film is written by Trey Edward Shults & Abel Tesfaye & Reza Fahim, and is produced by Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss.

You can watch the trailer below:

On Jan. 31, Tesfaye also released his sixth studio album under the same name. “Hurry Up Tomorrow” is the sixth studio album for the singer and reportedly touted as his last under his moniker the Weeknd. The album serves as the last installment in a trilogy of albums following “After Hours” in 2020, and “Dawn FM” in 2022. The record was released through XO and Republic Records and features appearances from Florence and the Machine, Travis Scott, Future and Lana Del Rey.

On Sunday night at the Grammy awards, the singer made a surprise appearance and performed a medley of “Cry For Me” and “Timeless.” The Weeknd’s participation came as a surprise to many since the singer famously announced he would be boycotting the Grammys in 2021 after not receiving any nominations for his album “After Hours.”

Moments before the singer triumphantly returned the Grammy stage, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. spoke about the organization’s changes.

“Criticism is ok. I heard him, and I felt his conviction. What we all want is an organization dedicated to the well-being of all music makers, and one that reflects the entire music community, for now, and for future generations,” Mason jr. said. “So over the past few years, we’ve listened. We’ve acted. And, we’ve changed. We’ve launched initiatives like the Black Music Collective, Women in the Mix, Academy Proud, and others. We have completely re-made our membership, adding more than 3,000 women voting members. The GRAMMY electorate is now younger, nearly 40 percent people of color, and 66 percent of our members are new since we started our transformation. This year, the 13,000 voting members of the Academy nominated their peers and voted for the winners that you’re seeing on this stage tonight. It’s a system rooted in fairness, integrity, and the principle that every voice in our community matters. Now, charting a new course is never easy, there is still work to be done… but I firmly believe we’re on the right path.”

You can watch the Weeknd’s full performance below: