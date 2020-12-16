Skydance Animation in Talks to Sell ‘Luck’ and ‘Spellbound’ to Apple

Skydance Animation is in discussions to sell two of its animated films, “Luck” and “Spellbound,” both produced under the group led by John Lasseter, to Apple, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

The two films would be part of a larger deal between the animation division of David Ellison’s studio and between Apple, though a deal has not yet been reached.

Both “Luck” and “Spellbound” were set up to be released by Paramount both in 2022, but contractually, Skydance can move the films. According to Variety, Skydance hopes that both films can have a theatrical run before debuting on streaming.

Apple declined to comment. Paramount and Skydance did not return TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Luck” is directed by Peggy Holmes and is about an unlucky girl who stumbles upon to the hidden worlds of good luck and bad luck that affect our everyday lives. The film was slated for release for February 18, 2022.

“Spellbound” is directed by Vicky Jenson and features new original music by Alan Menken and is set in a world of magic where a young girl must break the spell that has split her kingdom in two. The film was slated for a release November 11, 2022.

