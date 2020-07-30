Skydance Animation Names Shane Prigmore Senior Vice President of Development

Skydance Animation has named animation veteran Shane Prigmore to the newly created position of Senior Vice President of Development for Animation, the company announced on Thursday.

Prigmore will oversee the development of all feature films and television series for the studio’s slate. He is the most recent creative executive to join Skydance Animation.

“We are thrilled to have Shane join our team at this pivotal time as we continue to increase our film and series production,” said Skydance Animation President, Holly Edwards in a statement to TheWrap. “He is well-respected in the animation industry and we are confident his creative instincts and wealth of experience will be an incredible resource as he partners with the studio’s directors and series creators.”

“This is an amazing opportunity to work with David, John and Holly, and I believe deeply in this shared vision for the future of animated storytelling,” added Prigmore. “Skydance Animation’s very real commitment to creative excellence and innovation is only matched by their mission to create the most impactful animated stories possible.”

Before joining Skydance, the 25 year vet served as VP, Creative at Walt Disney Television Animation and focused on development of animated content across multiple platforms. At WDTVA, Prigmore was responsible for bringing to life the critically acclaimed “DuckTales,” “Big City Greens,” “Amphibia and The Owl House” as well as the upcoming “Curse of Molly McGee,” “Phineas & Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe,” “Monsters at Work” and MARVEL’s “Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur.”

Prigmore is a two-time Annie Award winner for his work on LAIKA’s stop motion feature “Coraline” and DreamWorks Animation’s “The Croods.” Prigmore has also contributed to projects such as: “The Iron Giant,” “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends,” “Tangled: The Series,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers,” “The Proud Family,” “The Boxtrolls” and “The LEGO Movie.”