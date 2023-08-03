The rights to Mickey Spillane’s and Max Allan Collins’ “Mike Hammer” franchise have been acquired by Skydance, an insider with knowledge of the project said Wednesday.

Skydance intends to adapt and produce the bestselling book series into a feature film, centered around the iconic character.

At this time, the studio has not enlisted any writers, directors, or talent for the project.

The Mike Hammer franchise is an iconic and enduring series of detective novels and films created by the renowned American author Mickey Spillane.

The franchise centers around the character of Mike Hammer, a tough and hardboiled private investigator with a no-nonsense approach to solving crimes. First introduced in the 1947 novel “I, the Jury,” Mike Hammer quickly became a beloved figure in the noir fiction genre.

The franchise comprises numerous novels, short stories, and comic books, as well as several film adaptations and a television series. Throughout the years, Mike Hammer has captivated audiences with his gritty investigations, engaging storytelling, and unapologetic pursuit of justice.

These works were authored by Spillane, as well as those co-authored by Spillane and his friend, the best-selling author Collins, who is known for writing “Road to Perdition.”

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger will produce along with Guymon Casady, Benjamin Forkner, and Ken F. Levin. Max Allan Collins will executive produce with Jane Spillane serving as co-producer. Carin Sage will oversee the project for Skydance.

Deadline first reported the news.