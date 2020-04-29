Skydance Names Stephanie Kyoko McKinnon General Counsel, Jun Oh President of Global Business, Legal Affairs

Both will report to President and COO of Skydance Media Jesse Sisgold

Skydance Media has named Stephanie Kyoko McKinnon General Counsel, while Jun Oh has been elevated to president of global business and legal affairs, Skydance announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes in the wake of Skydance’s acquisition of Ilion Studios in Madrid earlier this month. McKinnon and Oh will report to President and COO of Skydance Media Jesse Sisgold.

McKinnon will provide legal and strategic guidance on corporate transactions, including acquisitions and ventures, as well as employment matters. Oh is being promoted from head of theatrical and interactive business affairs, and will now have added television and animation responsibilities. In his new position, he will run business and legal affairs related to development, production and distribution of Skydance material.

“I could not be more pleased to welcome Stephanie and to congratulate Jun!” Sisgold said in a statement. “Stephanie’s legal acumen and strategic mind will play an important role as we continue to expand our global capacity while running our operations at the highest functional and ethical standards. And Jun has proven quickly that he is an extraordinary executive and dealmaker and is incredibly deserving of this expanded role.”

McKinnon joins Skydance from Vice Media, where she served as senior vice president, deputy general counsel, overseeing legal of Vice’s projects. Prior to that, she served as VP of legal and business affairs for Whistle Sports.

Oh joined Skydance in 2018 and has been a key component of deals for Skydance’s film slate, including the $275 million equity partnership between Skydance, RedBird Capital and CJ ENM. Prior to his tenure at Skydance, he served as president of business and legal affairs for Global Road Entertainment, and he also previously served as senior vice president of business affairs at Warner Bros. Entertainment. Before that, he was head of business and legal affairs for Warner Independent Pictures, and he began his career at The Walt Disney Company in the business and legal affairs group.

