Skydance to Eliminate DEI at Paramount, Appoint CBS News Ombudsman to Review ‘Complaints of Bias’

As Skydance looks to close its $8 billion merger with Paramount, the David Ellison-led studio has sent new letters to the FCC committing to the appointment of an ombudsman and the elimination of the media giant’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

“After consummation of the transaction, New Paramount’s new management will ensure that the company’s array of news and entertainment programming embodies a diversity of viewpoints across the political and ideological spectrum,” the company wrote. “Skydance recognizes that, as a broadcast licensee, it will be charged with operating in the public interest, and the company intends to undertake a comprehensive review of CBS and to make any necessary changes to ensure compliance with that standard. In all respects, Skydance will ensure CBS’ reporting is fair, accurate and fact-based.”

The ombudsman would be in place for at least two years and would report to New Paramount’s president Jeff Shell, who would work together to carefully review “any complaints of bias or other concerns” involving CBS News.

New Paramount will also work closely with CBS’ affiliated broadcast stations to ensure a “productive partnership,” including by considering technological improvements, investments in local news resources and other measures to bolster local broadcasting.

As for the elimination of DEI programs, Skydance said New Paramount would no longer set numerical goals related to the race, ethnicity, sex or gender of job applications or employees; avoid using any of those characteristics as criteria for internal promotions; avoid having DEI objectives in its compensation plans, no longer set minimum spend requirements for diverse suppliers; and remove all DEI messaging from its internal training materials, as well as Paramount’s social media, websites and global business conduct statement.

Additionally, New Paramount is closing the Office of Global Inclusion and will not have any teams or roles focused on DEI. Instead, it will have teams focused on “employee culture and engagement” and will ensure its policies support nondiscrimination and equal employment opportunity consistent with EEOC guidance. It will also move all Employee Resource Groups under the management of New Paramount’s human resources division.

Skydance noted that it does not have any DEI programs of its own currently in place and would not implement such initiatives in the future. It added that its committed to ensuring that the company’s storytelling “reflects the many audiences and communities it serves in a manner that complies with non-discrimination requirements and other applicable laws.”

“Skydance believes that its acquisition of Paramount will generate significant efficiencies and have a substantial positive impact on the future of broadcasting,” the letter concluded. “We submit that these voluntary commits should provide comfort that New Paramount will operate CBS Network in a manner consistent with the public interest.”

The FCC has been reviewing the Skydance deal for 250 days due to the required transfer of broadcast licenses. Though it typically makes decisions within an informal 180-day timeframe, that is not a strict deadline. Last week, Paramount and Skydance met with both FCC chairman Brendan Carr and the agency’s lone Democrat commissioner Anna Gomez.

The latest move incorporates some suggestions from various parties who filed petitions seeking conditions on the merger’s closing – most notably the conservative-leaning law firm The Center for American Rights.

It also comes a day after President Donald Trump says he is anticipating an additional $20 million payment from Skydance on top of Paramount’s $16 million settlement of CBS’ “60 Minutes” lawsuit. He claimed the additional funds would be paid in the form of advertising, public service announcements or other similar programming and would put the total settlement value at over $36 million. Paramount has repeatedly denied the inclusion of the PSAs in the settlement, while Skydance has declined to comment.

The FCC is set to hold its monthly Open Committee meeting on Thursday.