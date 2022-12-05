The 2023 Slamdance Film Festival has unveiled the lineup for its feature film competition, scheduled to run in a hybrid format in late January.
As previously announced, the 29th edition of the festival will open with “Punk Rock Vegan Movie,” a documentary that explores the intersection of punk rock and animal rights. Moby will mark his directorial debut by giving away free copies of the film after it premieres. Closing out a week of programming is the world premiere of “Free LSD,” directed by Dimitri Coats. Seeking a solution for his problems, a man takes an experimental drug that opens a portal to a parallel universe in this psychedlic sci-fi adventure film, featuring cameos by Keith Morris and Jack Black.
More than 7,600 films were submitted to the Utah festival, with selections drawing from 13 different countries.
Per Slamdance tradition, all films showcased in the Narrative Features and Documentary Features competition were made on a budget of $1 million or less, by first-time directors who have not yet secured U.S. distribution.
“From the streets of Seattle to the psychedelic skies of a unicorn-run dystopia, our filmmakers are
transporting audiences to new dimensions with stories that explore the nuance of disability, immigration
and gender,” said Festival Manager Lily Yasuda in a statement. “This year’s lineup represents a generation of new directors who are breaking boundaries and redefining what filmmaking looks like in 2023.”
Also announced were the selections for the programs Breakout, featuring experienced filmmakers who “maintain distinct visual styles and a unique cinematic voice,” and Unstoppable, highlighting films by artists with visible and non-visible disabilities. This year’s Spotlight Screenings are “Punk Rock Vegan Movie,” “Free LSD” and “Downwind,” directed by Mark Shapiro and Douglas Brian Miller.
Slamdance will reveal selections for the Animated, Experimental, Unstoppable, Narrative and Documentary Shorts, as well as Digital, Interactive and Gaming (DIG) and Episodes categories on Dec. 12.
The in-person festival will kick off in Park City and Salt Lake City on Jan. 20 and conclude Jan. 26. The online edition will run on the Slamdance Channel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29.
Read below for the full features lineup.
Spotlight Feature Screenings
Downwind (United States) World Premiere
Dir. Mark Shapiro and Douglas Brian Miller
Punk Rock Vegan Movie (United States) – OPENING NIGHT FILM
Dir. Moby
Free LSD (United States) World Premiere – CLOSING NIGHT FILM
Dir. Dimitri Coats
Narrative Feature Competition
The Girl Who Was Cursed – (The Netherlands) North American Premiere
Dir. Zara Dwinger
Love Dump – (United States) U.S. Premiere
Dir. Jason Avezzano
MiND MY GOOFiNESS: The Self Portrait – (United States) World Premiere
Dir. Alex Michel
Mad Cats – (Japan) World Premiere
Dir. Reiki Tsuno
New Religion – (Japan) North American Premiere
Dir. Keishi Kondo
Nut Jobs – (Canada) U.S. Premiere
Dir. Alexandre Leblanc
A Perfect Day for Caribou – (United States) North American Premiere
Dir. Jeff Rutherford
Stars in the Ordinary Universe – (South Korea) World Premiere
Dir. Bowon Kim
Unicorn Boy – (United States) World Premiere
Dir. Matt Kiel
Waiting for the Light to Change – (United States)
Dir. Linh Tran
Where the Road Leads – (Serbia) World Premiere
Dir. Nina Ognjanović
Documentary Feature Competition
Cash Cow – (United States) World Premiere
Dir. Matt Barats
Cisco Kid – (United States) U.S. Premiere
Dir. Emily Kaye Allen
The Mad Writer – (United States) World Premiere
Dir. Zach Kashkett
Motel Drive – (United States) World Premiere
Dir. Brendan Geraghty
Silent Love – (Poland, Germany) U.S. Premiere
Dir. Marek Kozakiewicz
Space Happy: Phil Thomas Katt and The Uncharted Zone – (United States) World Premiere
Dir. Louis Crisitello
Starring Jerry as Himself – (United States) World Premiere
Dir. Law Chen
Sweetheart Deal – (United States)
Dir. Elisa Levine & Gabriel Miller
With Peter Bradley – (United States) World Premiere
Dir. Alex Rappoport
Breakouts
The Art of Silence – (Switzerland, Germany)
Dir. Maurizius Staerkle Drux
Fuzzy Head – (United States) U.S. Premiere
Dir. Wendy McColm
Mascot – (The Netherlands, Belgium) World Premiere
Dir. Remy van Heugten
Onlookers – (United States, Laos) World Premiere
Dir. Kimi Takesue
The Underbug – (India) World Premiere
Dir. Shujaat Saudagar
What is the Lie? – (Philippines) World Premiere
Dir. Quark Henares
Unstoppable Features
American Pot Story: Oaksterdam – (United States) World Premiere
Dir. Dan Katzir & Ravit Markus
OKAY! (The ASD Band Film) – (Canada)
Dir. Mark Bone
Sexual Healing – (Netherlands) U.S. Premiere
Dir. Elsbeth Fraanje
Sign the Show – (United States)
Dir. Cat Brewer
Wisdom Gone Wild – (United States)
Dir. Rea Tajiri