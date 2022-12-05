The 2023 Slamdance Film Festival has unveiled the lineup for its feature film competition, scheduled to run in a hybrid format in late January.

As previously announced, the 29th edition of the festival will open with “Punk Rock Vegan Movie,” a documentary that explores the intersection of punk rock and animal rights. Moby will mark his directorial debut by giving away free copies of the film after it premieres. Closing out a week of programming is the world premiere of “Free LSD,” directed by Dimitri Coats. Seeking a solution for his problems, a man takes an experimental drug that opens a portal to a parallel universe in this psychedlic sci-fi adventure film, featuring cameos by Keith Morris and Jack Black.

More than 7,600 films were submitted to the Utah festival, with selections drawing from 13 different countries.

Per Slamdance tradition, all films showcased in the Narrative Features and Documentary Features competition were made on a budget of $1 million or less, by first-time directors who have not yet secured U.S. distribution.

“From the streets of Seattle to the psychedelic skies of a unicorn-run dystopia, our filmmakers are

transporting audiences to new dimensions with stories that explore the nuance of disability, immigration

and gender,” said Festival Manager Lily Yasuda in a statement. “This year’s lineup represents a generation of new directors who are breaking boundaries and redefining what filmmaking looks like in 2023.”

Also announced were the selections for the programs Breakout, featuring experienced filmmakers who “maintain distinct visual styles and a unique cinematic voice,” and Unstoppable, highlighting films by artists with visible and non-visible disabilities. This year’s Spotlight Screenings are “Punk Rock Vegan Movie,” “Free LSD” and “Downwind,” directed by Mark Shapiro and Douglas Brian Miller.

Slamdance will reveal selections for the Animated, Experimental, Unstoppable, Narrative and Documentary Shorts, as well as Digital, Interactive and Gaming (DIG) and Episodes categories on Dec. 12.

The in-person festival will kick off in Park City and Salt Lake City on Jan. 20 and conclude Jan. 26. The online edition will run on the Slamdance Channel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29.

Read below for the full features lineup.

Spotlight Feature Screenings

Downwind (United States) World Premiere

Dir. Mark Shapiro and Douglas Brian Miller

Punk Rock Vegan Movie (United States) – OPENING NIGHT FILM

Dir. Moby



Free LSD (United States) World Premiere – CLOSING NIGHT FILM

Dir. Dimitri Coats



Narrative Feature Competition



The Girl Who Was Cursed – (The Netherlands) North American Premiere

Dir. Zara Dwinger



Love Dump – (United States) U.S. Premiere

Dir. Jason Avezzano



MiND MY GOOFiNESS: The Self Portrait – (United States) World Premiere

Dir. Alex Michel



Mad Cats – (Japan) World Premiere

Dir. Reiki Tsuno



New Religion – (Japan) North American Premiere

Dir. Keishi Kondo



Nut Jobs – (Canada) U.S. Premiere

Dir. Alexandre Leblanc



A Perfect Day for Caribou – (United States) North American Premiere

Dir. Jeff Rutherford



Stars in the Ordinary Universe – (South Korea) World Premiere

Dir. Bowon Kim



Unicorn Boy – (United States) World Premiere

Dir. Matt Kiel



Waiting for the Light to Change – (United States)

Dir. Linh Tran

Where the Road Leads – (Serbia) World Premiere

Dir. Nina Ognjanović

Documentary Feature Competition



Cash Cow – (United States) World Premiere

Dir. Matt Barats



Cisco Kid – (United States) U.S. Premiere

Dir. Emily Kaye Allen



The Mad Writer – (United States) World Premiere

Dir. Zach Kashkett



Motel Drive – (United States) World Premiere

Dir. Brendan Geraghty



Silent Love – (Poland, Germany) U.S. Premiere

Dir. Marek Kozakiewicz



Space Happy: Phil Thomas Katt and The Uncharted Zone – (United States) World Premiere

Dir. Louis Crisitello



Starring Jerry as Himself – (United States) World Premiere

Dir. Law Chen



Sweetheart Deal – (United States)

Dir. Elisa Levine & Gabriel Miller



With Peter Bradley – (United States) World Premiere

Dir. Alex Rappoport

Breakouts



The Art of Silence – (Switzerland, Germany)

Dir. Maurizius Staerkle Drux



Fuzzy Head – (United States) U.S. Premiere

Dir. Wendy McColm



Mascot – (The Netherlands, Belgium) World Premiere

Dir. Remy van Heugten



Onlookers – (United States, Laos) World Premiere

Dir. Kimi Takesue

The Underbug – (India) World Premiere

Dir. Shujaat Saudagar



What is the Lie? – (Philippines) World Premiere

Dir. Quark Henares

Unstoppable Features



American Pot Story: Oaksterdam – (United States) World Premiere

Dir. Dan Katzir & Ravit Markus



OKAY! (The ASD Band Film) – (Canada)

Dir. Mark Bone



Sexual Healing – (Netherlands) U.S. Premiere

Dir. Elsbeth Fraanje



Sign the Show – (United States)

Dir. Cat Brewer



Wisdom Gone Wild – (United States)

Dir. Rea Tajiri