While the Sundance Film Festival is weighing a potential move from Park City, Utah, the alternative festival Slamdance has made its decision to pull up stakes and move to Los Angeles starting in 2025.

“The move to Los Angeles, the heart of the entertainment industry, will allow for the continued growth of Slamdance’s year-round mission to provide an accessible and dynamic community for truly independent, visionary filmmakers and creators,” reads a statement on the festival’s website.

The first LA-based edition of Slamdance will be held Feb. 20-26, 2025 at a variety of theaters across the city, including the DGA Theater on Sunset Boulevard and cinemas operated by Landmark Theaters, whose locations include the Nuart Theater and multiplexes in Westwood and Pasadena. Joe and Anthony Russo’s media company AGBO will be one of the festival’s sponsors alongside Panasonic.

“Our journey in the film industry began at Slamdance, and our commitment to the festival and the opportunities it offers filmmakers has remained unwavering,” said filmmakers and AGBO co-founders Anthony and Joe Russo. “Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of collaborating with numerous filmmakers through our fellowship program and various initiatives at our studio. We look forward to witnessing the continued growth and impact of Slamdance in its new home.”

Slamdance was founded in 1995 by Jon Fitzgerald, Shane Kuhn, Paul Rachman, Dan Mirvish and current festival president Peter Baxter, all of whom were filmmakers who had their submissions to Sundance denied and decided to create their own festival alongside the big event in Park City. Like Sundance, Slamdance has expanded its screenings to nearby Salt Lake City as demand for the festival has grown.

Sundance, meanwhile, has opened up a request for information period inviting cities to submit bids to become the new host of the film festival beginning in 2027. That period, which ends Wednesday, will be followed by a request for proposal period where interested cities, including Park City, will submit proposals to the Sundance Institute.

More to come…