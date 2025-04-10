Slate PR Partners Split, Dissolve Firm to Form New Ventures

The partners of Slate PR, the entertainment public relations firm based in Hollywood and New York, are dissolving the company after 15 years to form new ventures, they announced on Thursday. Ina Treciokas will soon announce her next venture, while Stephen Huvane, Simon Halls, Robin Baum, and Andy Gelb — who joined Treciokas to form Slate in 2010 — announced on Thursday they’re launching Apex Public Relations.

In a statement, the partners said they leave Slate “with mutual respect and appreciation for their joint accomplishments at Slate PR.”

“The partners sincerely thank their clients, colleagues and industry peers for their support throughout the years,” the statement read. “They remain committed to providing thoughtful and strategic communications guidance in their new ventures.”

Minutes after announcing the dissolution of Slate, founding partners Huvane, Halls, Baum and Gelb announced their new venture, Apex.

Apex is fully staffed in Los Angeles and New York with the majority of former Slate employees, and will include the over 500 clients they already had, such as Jennifer Aniston, Anne Hathaway, Ryan Murphy, George Clooney, Zendaya, Julianne Moore and Emily Blunt.

“We are excited to continue this amazing and longstanding partnership as we launch Apex,” Huvane, Halls, Baum and Gelb said in a statement. “We feel like we struck gold when we first joined forces way back when, with all of our individual strengths combining to make an extraordinarily cohesive and successful team. We are very much looking forward to continuing that in this next, exciting venture.”

Apex’s board of managing partners includes Slate PR vets Guido Gotz, Lindsay Maguire, Scott Newman, Jennifer Plante, Shawn Purdy and Megan Senior.

Slate has been one of the most powerful PR agencies in Hollywood, representing other high-profile clients like Gwyneth Paltrow, Ryan Gosling, Jared Leto and Lily-Rose Depp, to name a few.

This move comes amid a period of significant change at the talent agencies, with UTA naming a new CEO, Ari Emanuel stepping into a different leadership role and Patrick Whitesell leaving Endeavor, now WME Group.