‘Slave Play’ Actor James Cusati-Moyer Joins Shonda Rhimes Netflix Series ‘Inventing Anna’ (Exclusive)

“Slave Play” actor James Cusati-Moyer has booked a recurring role on Netflix’s upcoming limited series “Inventing Anna,” TheWrap has learned.

The 10-episode series from “Scandal” creator Shonda Rhimes adapts the New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler about Anna Sorokin, a.k.a. Anna Delvey, the 28-year-old who faked being a German heiress to swindle New York elite out of more than $200,000.

Cusati-Moyer will play Val, a stylist and fashion director who experiences firsthand the whiplash of a whirlwind friendship with Anna.

Also Read: Kristen Bell to Star on Netflix Limited Series 'The Woman in the House' From 'Nobodies' Creators

He joins a cast which includes “Ozark” star Julia Garner as the titular fake heiress, “Veep” alum Anna Chlumsky, “Orange Is the New Black” star Laverne Cox, “Scandal’s” Katie Lowes and “The Bold Type” actress Alexis Floyd. Rhimes is creator and executive producer on the series, alongside Shondaland’s Betsy Beers. “The Devil Wears Prada’s” David Frankel directs.

Cusati-Moyer was nominated for a Tony Award last week for his role in Jeremy O. Harris’ “Slave Play,” one of 12 nominations for the show. On television, Cusati-Moyer’s credits include guest appearances on “Prodigal Son,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “The Path,” “Red Oaks,” and “Blue Bloods.”

He is repped by Paradigm and Anonymous Content.