Slim 400, West Coast Rapper, Shot and Killed in LA at 33

Rapper Slim 400, whose real name is Vincent Cohran, was shot and killed in Inglewood on Wednesday, according to TMZ. He was 33.

Inglewood, California, public information officers did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for confirmation on Cohran’s death.

Back in 2019, Slim was shot nine times on his own block in Compton. Remarkably, that time, he left the hospital 15 days later.

Watch the rapper detail that shooting in the below video.

Cohran was born in Germany to military parents. He moved to Compton as a baby. Cohran joined the Tree Top Pirus gang at 13, which is roughly around the same time he began to dabble in hip-hop.

Readers can learn more about Slim 400 — and Vincent Cohran — from the long version of that Vlad TV interview. Cohran’s daughter was on set for the interview.

Watch that below.

Finally, watch the music video for Slim’s song “Bruisin'” featuring YG and Sad Boy here.