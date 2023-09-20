Apple TV+ has shared a first look at “Slow Horses” Season 3, which will premiere on the streamer on Dec. 1.

Gary Oldman returns as jaded ex-MI5 agent Jackson Lamb, who runs Slough House — nicknamed “Slow Horses” — the place where disgraced agents bide their time while trying to get back into the big leagues.

The third season, based on “Real Tigers,” the third book in the series by author Mick Herron, concerns a romantic liaison in Istanbul that threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. Naturally, Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the case, and, per Apple TV+, “they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.”

Gary Oldman is back as the brilliant but slovenly spymaster Jackson Lamb

Jack Lowden as second-generation spy River Cartwright, who, despite his best efforts, has not yet been reinstated at MI5.

River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) reteams with fellow “Slow Horse” Luisa Guy (Rosalind Eleazar).

Christopher Chung returns as hacker and computer whiz Roddy Ho.

Catherine Standish (Saskia Reeves) meets with new character Sean Donovan, the former head of security at the British embassy in Istanbul. He’s played by Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù of horror film “His House” and the Max series “Gangs of London.”

Katherine Waterston of “Fantastic Beasts” films joins the series as Alison Dunn, an MI5 agent who uncovers a dark secret at the heart of the agency.

Kristin Scott Thomas also returns as Diana Taverner, who only helps Lamb when it suits her purposes, as does Freddie Fox as James “Spider” Webb and Chris Reilly as Nick Duffy. Samuel West is also back as Home Secretary Peter Judd, as are Sophie Okonedo as Director-General of MI5 Ingrid Tearney, Aimee-Ffion Edwards asnewest “Slow Horse” Shirley Dander, Kadiff Kirwan as Marcus Longridge and Jonathan Pryce as River’s father David Cartwright.