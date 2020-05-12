‘Smash’ Cast to Reunite for ‘Bombshell’ Concert, Renee Zellweger to Host

Cast members Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan and Katharine McPhee to perform songs from the NBC series

| May 12, 2020 @ 12:49 PM
smash bombshell

The cast of “Smash” is set to reunite once again for a virtual “Bombshell” concert in support of The Actors Fund.

Original cast members of the NBC musical series including Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing and Jeremy Jordan will reunite for the concert, which will stream on PeopleTV. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

Renée Zellweger will provide an introduction to the concert, with “Difficult People’s” Julie Klausner set to host a virtual reunion during intermission. Christian Borle, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Jack Davenport, Ann Harada, Andy Mientus, Leslie Odom Jr., Krysta Rodriguez, and Wesley Taylor are also set to appear.

Also Read: NBC's 'Smash' Musical 'Bombshell' Poised for Full Stage Adaptation

“Smash” ran for two seasons on NBC between 2012 and 2013 and has since become something of a cult favorite. “Bombshell,” the show-within-the-show, has been brought to life once before, for a 2015 fundraiser for The Actors Fund held at the Minskoff Theater on Broadway.

“I speak for Neil Meron and our wonderful creative team of Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman and Joshua Bergasse when I say that we are thrilled to help raise more money for The Actors Fund and all their good work during this difficult time,” said former NBC boss Bob Greenblatt, who serves as an executive producer on the streaming event. “‘Smash’ and ‘Bombshell In Concert’ were thrilling experiences for us, and we are overjoyed that fans everywhere will get to finally see these amazing performances. We’re grateful to everyone at The Actors Fund and PEOPLE for their love of the performing arts.”

“We’re incredibly grateful to Bob Greenblatt and Neil Meron and to everyone in this generous cast and creative team,” added Actors Fund chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell. “‘Bombshell in Concert’ will be a wonderful evening to share this benefit night with fans far and wide, and will raise much-needed funds to help The Actors Fund continue to help everyone in need in our entertainment community across the country.”

