‘Smash’ Cast to Reunite for ‘Bombshell’ Concert, Renee Zellweger to Host

The cast of “Smash” is set to reunite once again for a virtual “Bombshell” concert in support of The Actors Fund.
Original cast members of the NBC musical series including Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing and Jeremy Jordan will reunite for the concert, which will stream on PeopleTV. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET.
Renée Zellweger will provide an introduction to the concert, with “Difficult People’s” Julie Klausner set to host a virtual reunion during intermission. Christian Borle, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Jack Davenport, Ann Harada, Andy Mientus, Leslie Odom Jr., Krysta Rodriguez, and Wesley Taylor are also set to appear.
“Smash” ran for two seasons on NBC between 2012 and 2013 and has since become something of a cult favorite. “Bombshell,” the show-within-the-show, has been brought to life once before, for a 2015 fundraiser for The Actors Fund held at the Minskoff Theater on Broadway.
“I speak for Neil Meron and our wonderful creative team of Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman and Joshua Bergasse when I say that we are thrilled to help raise more money for The Actors Fund and all their good work during this difficult time,” said former NBC boss Bob Greenblatt, who serves as an executive producer on the streaming event. “‘Smash’ and ‘Bombshell In Concert’ were thrilling experiences for us, and we are overjoyed that fans everywhere will get to finally see these amazing performances. We’re grateful to everyone at The Actors Fund and PEOPLE for their love of the performing arts.”
“We’re incredibly grateful to Bob Greenblatt and Neil Meron and to everyone in this generous cast and creative team,” added Actors Fund chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell. “‘Bombshell in Concert’ will be a wonderful evening to share this benefit night with fans far and wide, and will raise much-needed funds to help The Actors Fund continue to help everyone in need in our entertainment community across the country.”
Celebrities are using their influence and resources to provide assistance to the needed impacted by the coronavirus and the front line health care workers combatting the disease.
While many stars have donated money or performed in benefit concerts, some have gone the extra mile in terms of hands-on giving or simply spreading goodwill.
From John Krasinski's Some Good News broadcast to Bethenny Frankel's BSTRONG initiative, check out the innovative ways the stars are helping out during the coronavirus pandemic.
From action star to anchor! Since late March, John Krasinski has been posting new episodes of his Some Good News show weekly, with guest appearances from his wife Emily Blunt. Krasinski also convinced AT&T to give first responders three-months free cell phone service with a subscription to the carrier's FirstNet plan.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted delivering meals to the needy in Los Angeles, their new home after stepping back from royal duties and leaving the U.K.
Matthew McConaughey brought some joy to residents of a senior living facility in his native Texas, hosting bingo night virtually and calling out numbers.
The actor and his wife Camila Alves also raised funds to donate 80,000 masks to workers in Texas, Lousiana, and nationwide.
Eva Longoria, Danny Trejo and other Latinx stars joined forces with the League of United Latin American Citizens for the #ayudaenespanol initiative which has provided resources for the Latino community (in both English and Spanish). Minorities have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and have higher fatality rates.
Halsey worked with Orange International Inc. to source 100,000 FDA-certified masks to donate to local Los Angeles hospitals.
"If you are on the frontlines, my heart is with you," the singer wrote on Instagram. "I am eager to redirect you to @givedirectly - A non-profit that allows you a way to give direct cash payments to vulnerable households in at risk communities, most of whom are single mothers."
"SNL" host Michael Che will pay one month's rent for all 160 apartments in the New York City Housing Authority building his grandmother lived in. She passed away from coronavirus complications.
"I know that's just a drop in the bucket. so I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST," the comedian posted to Instagram.
"Project Runway" winner and mentor Christian Siriano offered to have his sewing team create face masks for health care workers who are facing supply shortages.
Bethenny Frankel, who previously led crisis-relief efforts via her BSTRONG organization, raising money and supplies not only for COVID-19 relief but also those displace by tornados during the pandemic.
Andy Serkis, best known as playing Gollum from "The Lord of the Rings" films, decided to read aloud J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" as part of a 12-hour "Hobbithon." He set a goal of £250,000 for the charity Best Beginnings through his GoFundMe and reached the top trending spot on Twitter. And of course he took the pains to do all the character voices as well.
