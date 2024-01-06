Do you want to play guitar for one of the biggest rock bands of the last 30 years? Today is the greatest day you’ve ever known, because on Friday, Smashing Pumpkins announced an open call for a new guitarist — and we do mean Open.

“The Smashing Pumpkins are in search of an additional guitarist. The application process is open to anyone who might be interested. Applicants may submit a resume and related materials to SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com,” the bad said in a message posted on social media Friday morning.

In other news, the band has a definite article in the name. We’re as confused as you are.

The opening is due to the departure of previous guitarist Jeff Schroeder, who quit the band last October. Schroeder didn’t say precisely why he was quitting, but in a statement at the time he called joining the “Siamese Dream” band, “one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life. The amount of incredible memories created over the last 16 years with the band are almost too numerous to quantify. Although it was a very difficult decision to make, I’ve decided to leave the band to make some space to explore a slightly different path.”

Schroeder called his bandmates Billy Corgan, James Iha and and Jimmy Chamberlain “wonderful bandmates and even better friends. I will absolutely miss sharing the stage with you. I wish the band all the success in the future. I will be watching and listening.”

Well, now it’s someone else’s turn to become BFFs with the “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” hitmakers. Good luck!