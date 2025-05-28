Smokey Robinson Fires Back $500 Million Defamation Suit for Former Housekeepers’ ‘Fabricated’ Sex Assault Claims

Smokey Robinson filed a $500 million countersuit Wednesday in against four former housekeepers who accused the Motown legend of repeatedly sexually assaulting them over several years.

The women filed a civil lawsuit against Robinson in Los Angeles earlier this month, sparking a criminal investigation that is ongoing. Robinson also filed a motion to dismiss the womens’ lawsuits, arguing that they were improperly allowed to remain anonymous.

The countersuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court and seeking $500 million in damages, describes a familial relationship with the housekeepers, including loving text messages in which they wish the “Tears of a Clown” singer happy birthday, invite him to their children’s graduation celebrations and partake in vacations at the Robinsons’ expense.

“The Robinsons did not abuse, harm or take advantage of plaintiffs; they treated plaintiffs with the utmost kindness and generosity,” according to the Robinsons’ countersuit, obtained by TheWrap. “Unfortunately, the depths of plaintiffs’ avarice and greed knows no bounds.”

The original complaint, filed May 6, was submitted by four female former staffers and includes as a named defendant Robinson’s wife, Frances Gladney. The suit also accuses the musician of negligence, false imprisonment and failure to pay overtime.

The 27-page suit names each of the plaintiffs as Jane Does. The first states she started working at the Robinsons’ Chatsworth home from January 2023 to February 2024, and was forced to resign after Smokey’s repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment, including calling her into his bedroom and forcefully kissing and penetrating her on at least seven occasions.

The women accuse Frances of “perpetuating a hostile work environment by failing to prevent and correct Robinson’s behavior.