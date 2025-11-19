Smokey Robinson is facing two new allegations of sexual battery from former employees, adding onto the claims made back in May by four ex-staffers.

The 50-page document, obtained by TheWrap, was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Nov. 14. In the new legal filings, John Doe, the first male employee in the suit, states that he worked for the Robinsons in 2013 at their Chatsworth, Calif. residence, where he would clean and detail the couple’s cars. He alleges that Robinson, wearing only underwear, would fondle himself in “plain view” while he tended to their cars. He also claims the “Cruisin’” singer grabbed his hand “without consent and attempted to force it onto his erect penis.”

The plaintiff also shares that Robinson allegedly directed sexually suggestive gestures and remarks toward him. These instances of sexual harassment were “numerous,” and John Doe 1 states that he would reject Robinson’s advances and tell him to “put clothes on.” He says, per the document, that Robinson would laugh it off and carry on with his sexually inappropriate behavior.

A fifth Jane Doe accuser, who says she began working for the Robinsons as a housekeeper around 2005, accused Robinson of sexually assaulting her on more than 10 occasions, specifically stating he would turn to face her while nude in the shower, and would then physically grab her hand and try to force her to touch his erect penis. The woman says that she would push his hands away and escape the bathroom.

In addition, Jane Doe 5 claims Robinson frequently walked around the house naked and would “often rub his elbow against JD5’s chest as he passed her,” adding that he openly stated that he liked her, wanted to “touch all of you” and asked her for sex. The document states that she became so “traumatized” that she underwent breast reduction surgery in February 2015.

A representative for Robinson did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The new allegations come over seven months after the Motown legend was named as a defendant in a 27-page lawsuit in May, where he was accused of sexual battery, assault, fostering a hostile work environment, false imprisonment and gender violence. Robinson’s wife, Frances Gladney, was also named as a defendant in the suit.

As TheWrap previously reported, four of Robinson’s former female staffers — identified only as Jane Does — issued the complaint against the singer-songwriter and his spouse, in which they demanded a sum of no less than $50,000,000 in damages and requested a trial by jury. The complaint also accused the musician of negligence and failure to pay overtime.

Robinson denied the allegations and filed a $500 million countersuit, in which he defended his actions and claimed to have a familial relationship with the housekeepers.

“The Robinsons did not abuse, harm or take advantage of plaintiffs; they treated plaintiffs with the utmost kindness and generosity,” according to the Robinsons’ countersuit, obtained by TheWrap in May. “Unfortunately, the depths of plaintiffs’ avarice and greed knows no bounds.”

Robinson also filed a motion to dismiss the former employees’ lawsuits, arguing that they were improperly allowed to remain anonymous. However, in September, a judge ruled Robinson’s accusers could move forward with their “Jane Doe” pseudonyms in the $50 million lawsuit against the singer.

“This early in the case, I don’t think their identities need to be revealed,” Los Angeles County Judge Kevin C. Brazile said of his ruling. “Maybe later, but for now, you’re not harmed. You know who they are.”

The trial date was then set for Oct. 11, 2027.



