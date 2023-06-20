On Tuesday, Smosh founders Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox announced they have reunited and regained ownership of the comedy brand, which they’ll run together. This marks Padilla’s return to Smosh after he quit the venture in 2017 to pursue independent creator work.

The pair are buying Smosh from fellow content creator duo Rhett & Link, who acquired it in 2019 following the collapse of the channel’s previous owner, Defy Media, to whom Padilla and Hecox originally sold their brand and channel.

“I’m excited to be creating comedy once again with Anthony, who I began this journey of digital comedy with almost 18 years ago. There’s a certain kind of magic that happens when the two of us create together, and I can’t wait to continue this journey with him,” said Smosh co-founder, Ian Hecox. “We’re forever grateful to our friends Rhett & Link, and the whole team at Mythical for their continued support over the years, particularly as we look forward to this new chapter.”

Smosh was a joint venture Hecox and Padilla started in 2005, with the channel’s simple premise being two friends posting playful videos on the internet. Over the years, it grew to be a fixture of the YouTube comedy scene and has, in the past, had the distinction of being the most subscribed-to channel on the platform. Smosh currently has over 25 million subscribers.

“I’m ecstatic to reunite with Ian to helm Smosh as a duo once again,” said Smosh co-founder, Anthony Padilla. “I’m so grateful to Ian, Rhett and Link for continuing to champion the legacy of Smosh and allowing it to continue to this day. With a renewed sense of passion and vision for the company, I’m beyond excited to get back to the genesis of what made Smosh so special.”

Rhett & Link’s Mythical Entertainment will retain minority ownership in Smosh. Smosh’s core team will remain onboard and the company will operate out of the same Burbank studios it has since Mythical took over. The one notable departure will be Daniel Tibbets, who served as Smosh’s CEO during the Mythical years.

“The Creator Economy is about individuals having the power to build a lasting brand in which creative and business acumen are driven from the Creators themselves,” said Tibbets. “I am thrilled to see Ian and Anthony take back control of the brand they created 18 years ago.”