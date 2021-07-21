‘Snake Eyes’ Basically Rolls Itself as Early Reactions Range from ‘Generic’ to Clenched Teeth Emoji

The social media embargo for the “GI-Joe” movie spinoff “Snake Eyes” has lifted, and it looks like the movie has, uh, rolled itself as the early reactions are overwhelmingly negative.

Fans who saw recent early screenings generally had praise for co-star Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, but that’s generally it. The rest, with a few exceptions, was pretty thoroughly dismissed.

Feedback for the movie, which focuses on the fan-favorite masked commando’s origins (played by Henry Golding), ranged from constructive criticism to outright reading for filth. Some fans complained about its pacing, others about the story and script, and quite a few about the aesthetic choices of director Robert Schwentke.

Some examples:

“I was pretty letdown. Generic story and bad script plague this reboot…” said YouTuber Nichols Whitcomb.

“Ultimately is all hiss and no strike. There are some truly breathtaking action sequences but they get muddled down by the weak plot” was the verdict of That Hashtag Show.

“It’s a generic origin story with one strong performance by Andrew Koji,” said critic Aaron Neuwirth.

And even TheWrap’s resident Snake Eyes fanboy, Umberto Gonzales, came away with a bad taste in his mouth, calling the movie, and we quote, “an unmitigated disaster.” Ouch!

There were some rare good reviews too, though we’ll confess they seem a bit… effusive compared to the more muted negative reviews. But you can judge for yourself. Read on for a sampling.

#Snakeyes IS AN UNMITIGATED DISASTER! A total & utter disregard for the character's history, legacy & canon. As a true fan & collector of the IP for 40 years, this movie broke my heart. What made Snake Eyes cool & mysterious is NOT in this film! Another Paramount dumpster fire. — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) July 22, 2021

So last night I saw #SnakeEyes and as a fan of GI Joe and the character, I was pretty letdown. Generic story and bad script plague this reboot, though Andrew Koji is actually decent as Storm Shadow. I’ll discuss more in my review. pic.twitter.com/ivUxPFNxdC — Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) July 22, 2021

#SnakeEyes had so much potential but ultimately is all hiss and no strike. There are some truly breathtaking action sequences but they get muddled down by the weak plot. Andrew Koji's #StormShadow stole the film from Henry Golding, and it wasn't even close. pic.twitter.com/5PgMkCXDMw — That Hashtag Show (Official) (@ThatHashtagShow) July 22, 2021

Imagine THE RAID 2 but anesthetized for commercial consumption, that's #SnakeEyes where the stakes feel flat thanks to Henry Golding's limited range that oscillates from puzzled to troubled during the 2-hour runtime, Samara Weaving's Scarlett would've been the radder JOE reboot pic.twitter.com/z3H3xNLUFN — 𝔼𝕎 AWARDS ACE (@ErickWeber) July 22, 2021

Can’t lie, #SnakeEyes was more 😬 than 😎 …though honestly if I could use a Snake Eyes helmet emoji instead of sunglasses guy I 100% would



Full review coming at midnight pic.twitter.com/3ZgEa1hfiT — Ben Bateman (@benbatemanmedia) July 22, 2021

#SnakeEyes is filled with action. Unfortunately, a lot of it was muddled by shaky cam and close-up shots. Enjoyed seeing Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow’s interactions (Andrew Koji rocks it). Really liked Haruka Abe’s Akiko. Would have liked to see more Scarlett and Baroness. — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) July 22, 2021

#SnakeEyes is not very good. It's a generic origin story with one strong performance by Andrew Koji, but for a big summer action movie featuring many ninja fights – I couldn't stand watching all the bad edits and shaky cam. Therefore, what's the point? #MoreLikeNonja — Aaron Neuwirth (@AaronsPS4) July 22, 2021

Minus the vomit-inducing shaky cam utilized in the majority of the action sequences, #SnakeEyes does a perfectly fine job at providing a fun and action packed origin story to reboot a dead franchise. I just needed way more @Sweaving as Scarlett on the screen. — Epic Film Guys (@EpicFilmGuys) July 22, 2021

Here's the thing…#SnakeEyes is frustrating & made me feel old. I enjoyed the plot-heavy 1st 1/2 more than the increasingly bonkers 2nd 1/2. Part of that is b/c the crazier the action gets, the more the editing renders it unwatchable & annoyingly cuts all over. Cast is solid tho — Adrian Torres (@YoAdrianTorres) July 22, 2021

SNAKE EYES: GI JOE ORIGINS – A turgid, lifeless attempt at an "action movie" that fails so utterly, totally and miserably, and wastes all of its talents within. #SnakeEyes review –> https://t.co/cvrMWJL3tZ #GIJoe #henrygolding #snakeeyes pic.twitter.com/EoshoOPxmh — Darren Bevan (@geekboy73) July 22, 2021

Saw #SnakeEyes last week!



My favorite film of the year so far, unseating #AQuietPlace2



It’s everything I ever wanted,

& didn’t know I wanted,

in a ninja fantasy movie. 🥷🐍🎲🎲



Very cool Hollywood made this 💯



Plan to see it many times!



Review embargo lifts 3am tonight! pic.twitter.com/KIr4BDyt6g — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) July 22, 2021

Just got out of an early showing for the @SnakeEyesMovie! Awesome fight scenes! Definitely gonna watch it again! #snakeeyes @ParamountPics pic.twitter.com/LLYo5FH1r6 — Mr. Campbell (@TheRealLlennodc) July 22, 2021

“Crazy Rich Asians” breakout Henry Golding stars as Snake Eyes, “Warrior” headliner Andrew Koji plays Storm Shadow, “Ready or Not” actress Samara Weaving stars as Scarlett, and “Money Heist” breakout star Úrsula Corberó stars as the Baroness.

“Beauty and The Beast” screenwriter Evan Spiliotopoulos wrote the screenplay, and Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and Brian Goldner produced the film. Jeff Waxman is executive producing. Hasbro/eOne and Skydance co-produced, while MGM co-financed.

The story centers on Snake Eyes’ origins where he tries to become a member of the Arashikage Clan, a ninja clan based in Japan. According to “G.I. Joe vs. Cobra: The Essential Guide,” the Arashikage worked as shadowy assassins for generations, using deception to earn their keep as ninjas, as well as developing a reputation for being able to perform impossible tasks.