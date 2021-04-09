‘Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins’ Moves Up 3 Months to July 2021

Paramount has moved up the release date of GI Joe movie spinoff “Snake Eyes” to July 23, 2021, the studio announced Friday.

The film was originally slated to be released on Oct. 22, 2021 but was postponed as part of the wave of movie release date changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new release date was announced via the film’s official Twitter account.

Summer plans made. #SnakeEyes is now coming to theatres July 23, 2021 – Experience it only on the big screen. 🐍👀@GIJoeMovie pic.twitter.com/5r9hn3JR6Z — G.I. JOE (@GIJoeOfficial) April 9, 2021

“Crazy Rich Asians” breakout Henry Golding stars as Snake Eyes, “Warrior” headliner Andrew Koji plays Storm Shadow, “Ready or Not” actress Samara Weaving stars as Scarlett, and “Money Heist” breakout star Úrsula Corberó stars as the Baroness.

“Snake Eyes,” the third live-action film based on the “GI Joe” toy line, will focus on the origins of the fan-favorite character known for his masked face, black commando uniform and ninja training. Robert Schwentke, the director of “Red” and “R.I.P.D.,” directed “Snake Eyes” for Paramount and Skydance.

“Beauty and The Beast” screenwriter Evan Spiliotopoulos wrote the screenplay, and Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and Brian Goldner produced the film. Jeff Waxman is executive producing. Hasbro and Skydance co-produced, while MGM co-financed.

The story centers on Snake Eyes’ origins where he tries to become a member of the Arashikage Clan, a ninja clan based in Japan. According to “G.I. Joe vs. Cobra: The Essential Guide,” the Arashikage worked as shadowy assassins for generations, using deception to earn their keep as ninjas, as well as developing a reputation for being able to perform impossible tasks.