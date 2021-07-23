'Old' Barely Edges 'Snake Eyes' at Thursday Box Office With $1.5 Million Start

M. Night Shyamalan's "Old" night narrowly topped "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins" at the box office Thursday night.

"Old" earned $1.5 million in its Thursday previews from 2,750 theaters with showings that began at 7 p.m. It opens on over 3,355 screens this weekend. And "Snake Eyes" earned $1.4 million in Thursday night previews that began at 7 p.m. from 2,662 screens, for a $501 per screen average. The film opens on 3,521 domestic screens this weekend.

It'll be a tight race for the top spot at the box office this weekend, with "Space Jam" looking to repeat as the No. 1 movie and "Black Widow" now in its third week. Paramount is projecting an opening in the mid-teens for the latest installment of the "G.I. Joe" franchise, while Universal is anticipating between $12.5-15 million for "Old."

For comparison, Shyamalan's "Split" from 2016 earned $2 million in its Thursday previews before opening to $40 million. That film would go on to be a surprise box office smash and make $278.4 million worldwide thanks to James McAvoy's performance of many faces.

Robert Schwentke directs "Snake Eyes," which stars Henry Golding as a man invited into an ancient Japanese clan to learn the ways of the ninja after he saves the life of their heir apparent. But when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. The film also stars Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira and Iko Uwais.

Shyamalan's writes and directs "Old," which is a horror film based on a graphic novel from 2011 called "Sandcastle." It follows a group of people trapped on a remote beach in which everyone stays there rapidly ages, reducing their entire lives into a single day. Gael Garcia Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Rufus Sewell and Eliza Scanlen star.