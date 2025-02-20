Pro-Trump ‘SNL’ Alum Says She Didn’t Criticize Tom Hanks Over ‘SNL50’ MAGA Character

Victoria Jackson is denying that she slammed Tom Hanks over the recurring “Black Jeopardy” character that pokes fun at MAGA supporters he brought back for the “Saturday Night Live” 50th Anniversary special.

The SNL alum – and noted Donald Trump supporter – took to her social media to clarify writeups that she went after Hanks for appearing on the night’s Black Jeopardy sketch in a MAGA hat. In the sketch, Hanks participates in the gameshow and gets noticeably worried when the host – played by Kenan Thompson – approaches for a handshake.

“Apparently I slammed Tom Hanks,” Jackson said in a video posted to Instagram. “Tom, I’m sorry if I slammed you. I didn’t slam you.”

TMZ originally reported that Jackson criticized Hanks. Jackson says TMZ reached out to her but she couldn’t even remember when in the show she could have gone after Hanks.

“I was trying to remember because the show was 3 hours,” Jackson said. “I’m like, ‘What skit?’ “I went, ‘Oh, I remember that moment. That was horrible. I mean really, its not funny. MAGA Trump supporters, they’re not racist.”

Jackson might deny “slamming” Hanks but was clearly unhappy by some of the skits featured in the anniversary show. In the initial TMZ writeup she pointed reporters to posts by political commentator Link Lauren who also took offense to the show and Hanks’ portrayal of MAGA supporters in particular.

“This show wonders why their ratings are in the gutter,” Lauren said. “Trump won the popular vote. This tired trope that MAGA is racist is disgusting. SNL is an unfunny show for snobbish liberal elites. The current Republican Party is a big tent coalition compromised of many former Democrats. Good riddance, SNL!”

Jackson was an SNL cast member from 1986 to 1992.