“Saturday Night Live” had more than one surprise appearance in its first show back, including one from none other than Taylor Swift. But they also welcomed Christopher Columbus, who came with an important message: It’s OK to start taking down statues of him.

Well, sure, it wasn’t actually Columbus. It was Bowen Yang playing the infamous explorer. He was invited on by Michael Che and Colin Jost as part of a segment about Indigenous Peoples Day.

As he greeted the audience, Columbus promptly informed Che that he was the explorer’s second favorite comedian — but not behind Jost. Then he got into the Statue thing.

Che was quick to point out the fact that Columbus didn’t truly discover America, and pointed out that many in the world would prefer that statues of him be taken down, considering Columbus’ bloody history in the new world.

“I just wanted to say, let’s take the statues down. It’s okay I’m okay with it,” Yang said with an exaggerated Italian accent.

“You want them to take the statues down?” Che asked.

“It was 1492 That’s like 100 years ago,” Yang’s Columbus said.

You can watch Bowen Yang’s full appearance as Christopher Columbus in the video below.

Christopher Columbus talks statues and discovering boygenius. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/vlYKXjlySw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 15, 2023

He also kept claiming to have discovered things he didn’t actually discover. Kind of like the real Columbus! Among the things he claimed, “Hot Ones” and Ice Spice. Again, very much like the original guy.