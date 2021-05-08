‘SNL': Cast Members Celebrate Mother’s Day With Their Real Moms (Video)

On the Mother’s Day episode of “Saturday Night Live,” the cast kicked off the show by (as is traditional) ditching the normal kind of cold open sketch for a tribute to the cast members’ moms. This time, musical guest Miley Cyrus sang a song while the cast members did some fun jokes with their IRL moms and yes, it was absolutely adorable.

Some of the jokes were just fun, like when Aidy Bryant’s mom promoted Bryant’s Hulu series, “Shrill.” Others were honestly touching, like the apparent reveal that Cecily Strong hasn’t seen her mom in a year, thanks to COVID, and she genuinely teared up and didn’t do her joke because she was so happy to see her mom in person.

We also enjoyed the recurring gag that the writers didn’t bother writing a joke for Heidi Gardner and her mom, which led to her asking if she could have Cecily Strong’s joke. Really we would just ruin it by trying to describe more, so you should just watch the whole thing above. But grab a tissue because you’re going to feel feels.

Elon Musk was host of the Mother’s Day episode but, before you ask, he didn’t appear in the cold open.