‘SNL': Chris Redd Drags Elon Musk for Calling Sketches ‘Skits’

As Elon Musk gears up to host “Saturday Night Live” on May 8, there are a few things he needs to learn — like the fact that the show doesn’t put on “skits.” Fortunately, he’s got cast member Chris Redd around to let him know, albeit very publicly.

On Saturday, Musk tweeted to his nearly 53 million followers, asking for input on some ideas he had for the show. “Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?” Musk wrote. Among his ideas, “Irony Man,” a hero who “defeats villains using the power of irony,” and “Baby Shark Tank” which, as expected, combines the infamous Baby Shark song with the show “Shark Tank.”

But before Musk gets too ahead of himself, Redd has a piece of advice: “First I’d call Em sketches,” the comedian replied to Musk.

First I’d call Em sketches 😂 https://t.co/37liDrKYjo — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) May 2, 2021

Redd isn’t the first “SNL” cast member to openly poke fun at the upcoming host. In posts that have since been deleted, both Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant took swipes at Musk on their respective social media accounts.

When Musk posted, “Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is” to his Twitter account, Yang screen-grabbed the tweet to post to his own Instagram story. Yang captioned the tweet, “What the f— does this even mean?”

Bryant was a bit more subtle, as she posted a retweet from Sen. Bernie Sanders calling it a “moral obscenity” that “the 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half of our people.” The tweet was added to Bryant’s Instagram story just hours after Musk was announced as host.

Still, despite the jokes from Redd, Yang and Bryant, all three are set to appear during the episode, even though they aren’t required to.