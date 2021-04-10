‘SNL’ Cold Open Has Some Bleak Thoughts About Derek Chauvin Trial (Video)

Rather than a direct parody of the week’s news, the cold open on the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live” satirized current events by parodying the gulf between the white and Black experience in America. In this case, as seen through a Minnesota TV news broadcast that had two Black anchors and two white anchors who couldn’t quite see eye to eye on issues of systemic racism in America.

The anchors — played by Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson, Kate Mckinnon and Alex Moffat, with Chris Redd playing the station’s weatherman — began by talking about the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin, who was filmed murdering George Floyd in 2020.

The dynamic played out with the Black anchors essentially having a coldly realistic view of how the trial would play out — they assumed Chauvin will be acquitted — while the white anchors were far more optimistic.

More to come…