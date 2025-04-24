‘SNL’ Closes Out Season 50 With Hosts Walton Goggins and Scarlett Johansson

“Saturday Night Live” is closing out its historic 50th season with one of the buzziest names in television and a longtime favorite. Walton Goggins and Scarlett Johansson have been tapped to host the final pair of episodes for this season of the NBC comedy, which will return in May.

Goggins, who has swept the spring TV season for his roles in “The White Lotus” and “The Righteous Gemstones,” will host for the first time on May 10. He will be joined by longtime “SNL” favorite Arcade Fire, marking the Grammy-winning band’s sixth performance. This appearance comes timed to their new album “Pink Elephant,” which will be released on May 9.

Season 50’s finale will then be hosted by Johansson on May 17, marking her seventh time hosting. The only other person who has hosted seven times is Christopher Walken — though Buck Henry, Steve Martin, Chevy Chase, Tom Hanks, John Goodman and Alec Baldwin have all put in higher numbers. Johansson is stopping by her husband’s workplace this time to promote the Universal Pictures film “Jurassic World Rebirth,” which is in theaters July 2.

The actress will be joined by newer returning favorite Bad Bunny, marking his third time as the show’s musical guest. Bad Bunny also performed at “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” earlier this year with this upcoming appearance as more of a victory lap than a promotional spot. The three-time Grammy winner’s album “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” spent three consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has been No. 1 on the Top Latin Albums chart for 15 straight weeks.

Previously, it was announced that “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson will be hosting the May 3 episode of the NBC variety show alongside Benson Boone. That show will mark the first appearance from the Grammy-nominated artist ahead of the release of his next album. “American Heart” will come out on June 20.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.