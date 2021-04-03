This week’s “SNL” brought back a gag from a few weeks go, with the talk show “Oops You Did It Again,” where people apologize for the things they did that freaked everyone out, hosted by Britney Spears (played as it was last time by Chloe Fineman).

It began with Chris Redd as Lil’ Nas X, who in real life outraged conservatives this week with a new music video which features him doing things like giving Satan a lap dance. He also made Nike mad with a pair of Nike sneakers made to look satanic. The gag ended with Lil Nas X making up for it by giving God an Easter weekend lap dance, though as Nas explained, that wasn’t the real God, it was just a friend of his in a costume.

Next was Kate McKinnon as Warner Bros.’ cartoon character Pepe Le Pew, who won’t be in the new “Space Jam” movie in part because his whole thing is kind of… rapey. McKinnon played Pepe as basically a problematic 20th century French intellectual chain smoking and gossiping, while also insisting he’s trying to improved also, that he’s in treatment for sex addiction.

Also Read: 'SNL': Bowen Yang Urges People to 'Do More' to Stop Violence Against Asian-Americans (Video)

Finally, the gag got to where it was obviously going to go — with Pete Davidson coming out as creepy Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, who is in the middle of an extremely bizarre and disturbing scandal. Short version: Gaetz is under investigation for possible sex trafficking of a minor connected to a serious corruption scandal in his home district, he’s also been accused soliciting prostitutes and using drugs, and he’s *separately* been sharing nonconsensual porn with other members of congress. Naturally, neither Pepe nor Lil Nas X wanted anything to do with him.

At the end of the gag, Lil Nas X was declared innocent. Pepe Le Pew was “not that innocent.” And as for Gaetz, Britney said she’s legally not allowed to declare him innocent or guilty, but encouraged the audience to “judge him by his face.”