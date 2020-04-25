‘SNL': Michael Che Jokes Quarantine Protesters ‘Live in Places With Nowhere to Go Anyway’ (Video)

Another “At Home” edition of “SNL” means we got another remote version of Weekend Update, with hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost delivering their jokes about the week’s events from their homes.
Che and Jost did, of course, begin by mocking Donald Trump’s comments during his Thursday coronavirus press conference about doctors looking into whether disinfectants could be injected into the body to cure the virus.
But the hardest hitting jokes of Weekend Update came when Che directed his ire at those who protested stay-at-home directives in their states.
Jost began the series of jokes with a jab at Hannity: “A man in Ohio was seen protesting stay at home orders while wearing an American flag and a diaper. Said the man, ‘We need to reopen the [strains like he’s pooping] economy.’ And fun fact: if an American flag and a diaper are struck by lightning they create a Sean Hannity.”
And then Che took that setup and ran with it in the sort of mini-rant of the sort that he often does during Weekend Update.
“You know, it’s funny that all the people protesting the stay-at-home order live in places with his nowhere to go anyway,” Che said. “I get why like Vegas or Miami would want to open up. I mean, cocaine ain’t going to cut itself. But if you’re protesting in rural Texas or South Carolina, where else would you even be, Earl? Besides Walmart and your basement, which is pretty much still open.”
Che continued by expressing commenting on the presence of open-carry firearms at some of the protests.
“Who are all these guns supposed to scare? The virus? Nurses? The police?” Che said. “It’s crazy how these rednecks, ah, excuse me, red states are always talking that ‘support the troops’ and ‘blue lives matter’ s—, but then they’re so quick to bring out their guns whatever their country wants something from them.
“I mean, how is that patriotic? That’s like saying, I love my wife, but I keep a gun under my pillow just in case.'”
You can check out this portion of the latest Weekend Update on “SNL” in the video embedded up at the top of this article.
In the world of sketch comedy, there is no fraternity more prestigious than the "Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club." Those who have proven their worthiness by hosting "SNL" five times are invited into an elite circle, where they don luxurious satin robes, smoke expensive cigars and, for their entertainment, watch current cast members fight to the death.
The esteemed president of the Five-Timers Club was also the fastest to get to that milestone, hosting his fifth less than two years after hosting his first. In total, Martin has hosted fifteen times, most recently in 2009.
Hanks' fifth go-around as host in 1990 was what spawned the Five-Timers Club sketch. But now his most famous contribution to the series is definitely David S. Pumpkins. In April 2020, he also hosted remotely during the first "at home" edition during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.
Buck Henry - 10
From 1976 to 1980, it was tradition for the "Heaven Can Wait" director to host the "SNL" season finale. In total, Henry hosted 10 episodes, including a Mardi Gras special.
Though we haven't seen her in a Five-Timers' robe, her portrait is in the club's luxurious quarters. She holds the record for youngest host ever, having appeared on the show at age 7 following the release of "E.T." in 1982.
Arguably the most famous "SNL" cast member among millennials, Tina Fey joined the Club in 2015 after a hosting career that included (and still includes) her famous Sarah Palin impression.
Scarlett Johansson - 6
The actress made her fifth appearance in 2016, and kicked off her monologue by putting on a Five-Timers jacket handed to her by Kenan Thompson. (She hosted again with then-fiancé Colin Jost in December 2019.)
The pop star's fifth appearance in 2013 saw "SNL" bring back the "Five-Timers" sketch, as Timberlake's induction was celebrated with a brawl between cast members Bobby Moynihan and Taran Killam.
Melissa McCarthy - 5
After a season of guest appearances as Donald Trump's White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, McCarthy grabbed her Five-Timers jacket in Season 42.
The Rock - 5
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hosted the finale of the 42nd season of "SNL"
Jonah Hill - 5
Hill's five appearances as host spanned a decade, with the first coming in 2008 and the fifth on Nov. 3, 2018.
Will Ferrell - 5
One of the most successful "SNL" alums of the '90s, Ferrell joined the club on Nov. 23, 2019. Among his most famous "SNL" bits were his George W. Bush impression and his recurring role as Alex Trebek on "Celebrity Jeopardy."
Paul Simon - 4
Technically, Simon only hosted four times, but he's been included in "Five-Timers Club" sketches since he was the musical guest on a fifth show. He also owns arguably the most emotional moment in the history of "SNL": his performance of "The Boxer" in the cold open of the first post-9/11 episode.
