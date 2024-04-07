‘SNL’: Michael Che Is ‘Shocked to Hear Ye Believes in the Holocaust’ After Rapper Compares Himself to Hitler | Video

Michael Che and Colin Jost had plenty of jokes during last night’s “Weekend Update” segment on “Saturday Night Live,” including one about Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. In light of a new lawsuit brought against the performer that claims Ye said he is “like Hitler minus the gas chambers,” Che told the audience, “I, for one, am shocked to hear that Ye believes in the Holocaust.”

The duo spared no one throughout the segment. Che kicked things off by explaining that Josh Bowling, the man who married conjoined twin Abby Hensel, is facing a paternity suit from his ex-wife. Of Bowling, who also lives with Hanel’s sister Brittany, Che said, “The last thing that guy needs is another mouth to feed.”

Che himself wasn’t exempt. After Jost explained that “Live with Kelly and Mark” reran an episode from 2023 in which host Kelly Ripa asked to go on Diddy’s yacht. “Even crazier,” he continued, “‘SNL’ is airing an episode right now with a guy who was on Diddy’s yacht last week” before a photo of Che holding a champagne glass flashed on the screen.

Later in the clip, Che shared that scientists in Portugal accidentally gave life to a mouse embryo with an extra leg where its genitals are, and “Brother, same!” he exclaimed before attempting to high five Jost, who remained silent before he asked, “Yours is the size of a mouse leg?”

Watch “Weekend Update” in the video above.