‘SNL’: Pedro Pascal Makes Surprise Cameo During Bad Bunny’s Opening Monologue (Video)

Pedro Pascal made a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.” The singer enlisted the “Last of Us” star’s help during his opening monologue, after deciding to switch to Spanish for a chunk of his address and asking the actor to translate.

“SNL” alum Fred Armisen and Rolling Stones headliner Mick Jagger also made appearances during the Oct. 21 episode of the NBC variety sketch series, in separate sketches performed mostly in Spanish.

Lady Gaga also made a surprise cameo during the episode, stepping in to introduce Bad Bunny’s first performance.

Bad Bunny brought Pascal out to help him after responding to critics saying that he wouldn’t be able to host the show effectively since he doesn’t speak much English.

“I don’t know if they know but I do whatever I want. I can host this show in English. I can order McDonald’s in English. I can have sex in English. But I prefer sex in Spanish because it’s just better,” Bad Bunny said. He then poked fun at “SNL” closed-captioning before bringing Pascal out to share his advice on what to say during the monologue.

I find it’s always charming to do a self-deprecating joke,” Pascal told the singer, as he looked back on his Emmy-nominated hosting gig earlier this year. “It’s like a joke you make about part of your body or your face that’s unflattering.”

“I don’t have any,” Bad Bunny joked back.

Pascal returned later in the episode to reprise his “Mexican mother” sketch alongside Bad Bunny. The character once again complained about her son’s choice of white girlfriend, complaining why he couldn’t bring home someone more like Jenna Ortega or Cardi B. She won both Pascal and Bad Bunny’s character after saying that her boyfriend should eat more food.

Watch Bad Bunny’s full opening monologue above.

“Saturday Night Live” airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC. The Oct. 28 episode will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze with musical guest Foo Fighters.