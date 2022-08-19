Longtime ‘SNL’ Producer Lindsay Shookus Exiting NBC Sketch Comedy

Lindsay Shookus, a longtime producer of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” is exiting the show, TheWrap has learned.

Shookus began as an assistant at the show fresh out of college. She rose through the ranks to become associate producer, a co-producer and finally, a producer, overseeing the talent department, reporting to “SNL” boss Lorne Michaels. She regularly produced “SNL” specials, including “SNL Presents Halloween,” and the “Saturday Night Live Election Special 2020.” She served as a producer of the Emmys back in 2018.

Among her many accomplishments at the show are getting Kristen Wiig an audition, and hiring Heidi Gardner and Vanessa Bayer.