‘SNL’ Shares Top 10 Most-Watched Monologues From 2024-25 Season | Video

“Saturday Night Live” concluded another successful season on May 17, 2025, that included dozens of memorable sketches and opening monologues by various hosts. On Sunday the show’s social media team put together the top 10 most-watched monologues from this season — and there are some truly great moments in the list.

Bill Burr: November 9, 2024

Burr had the task of hosting the sketch series after the 2024 election, which saw Donald Trump assume the helm of the United States for the second time. He nearly immediately addressed the topic, telling the audience, “All right ladies, you’re 0 and 2 on this guy. But you learn more from your losses than your wins. Let’s get into the game tape.”

In reference to ensembles frequently worn by Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, who lost their election races to Trump, Burr added, “Ladies, enough with the pantsuit. OK? It’s not working! Stop trying to have respect for yourselves.”

“You don’t win the office on policy; you gotta whore it up a little! I’m not saying go full Hooters,” he continued. “But find the happy medium between Applebee’s and your dad didn’t stick around. All right? You all know how to get a free drink.”

Timothée Chalamet: January 26, 2025

Chalamet returned to “SNL” in January 2025 and spent a portion of his monologue poking fun at himself. He asked the cameras to zoom in on his face and noted he had a “little goatee, a little ‘stache.”

“That’s 37 hairs right there,” Chalamet said. “Yeah, count it. I’m literally going to be 30 years old next year.”

Chalemet also joked about his recurrent awards losses for his turn as Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown.”

Walton Goggins: May 10, 2025

Goggins, who was fresh off the success of the third season of “White Lotus” when he hosted the show in May, spent part of his monologue on being a sex symbol in his 50s. “Some of my friends have even asked me, ‘Walton, what’s it like to become a sex symbol at 53 years old?’”

“And you know what? If I’m being honest, it feels fantastic! At least, it did until I Googled myself and read some of the headlines.”

The actor also poked fun at headlines about his allegedly receding hairline (“I’ve had the same hairline since I was 7! It’s not receding. It’s holding its ground,” he explained) and celebrated his mother ahead of Mother’s Day.

Chris Rock: December 14, 2024

Rock, who is no stranger to “SNL” by any stretch of the imagination, was back on the soundstage in December. He lobbed a few verbal punches at Jake Paul, who had recently bested Mike Tyson in a boxing match.

“Who is this Jake Paul? This 27-year-old punching a 60-year-old in the face. Is this what the white man has reduced himself to? Stop it! Who’s he going to fight next, Morgan Freeman? I hate Jake Paul. I got landlord hate for him,” Rock said.

Rock also tackled the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. “I really feel sorry for the family. Everybody’s fixated on how good-looking this guy looks. If he looked like Jonah Hill, no one would care. They’d already given him the chair already — he’d be dead. But he actually killed a man — a man with a family, a man with kids. I have condolences. This is a real person, you know? But you also got to go, ‘You know, sometimes drug dealers get shot.’”

Quinta Brunson: May 3, 2025

“Abbott Elementary” writer and creator Quinta Brunson hosted “SNL” in May and didn’t miss a moment to joke about her height. “Yeah, that’s right, I’m short,” Brunson, who is 4’11”, said. “You know, they even tried to cast me as a kid on ‘Abbott Elementary’, and I wrote that. But I love being short, and I want other short people to know the sky’s the limit. So, shorties, tonight, this one’s for us.”

Brunson was also joined onstage by Sabrina Carpenter, who is 5’0″ for a musical number celebrating being short.

Nate Bargatze: October 5, 2024

Bargatze returned to “SNL” for the second time in October, and began his monologue by expressing his concern about the perils of DoorDash.

“DoorDash is what’s gonna kill me,” he said. “I look at it like it’s Tinder, just scrolling through, seeing who’s open … I’m just laying there, like bring me a Blizzard now. I want it right now, lay it quietly on my porch, don’t let anybody in this house know I’m doing this, it cost 3 grand for this Blizzard. All right, I’ll pay it.”

He also admitted to placing multiple orders with different drivers at the same time. “Now I’m watching the GPS, and I’m like they’re gonna come at the same time. It’s my worst nightmare. I need one of them to get in a wreck, it happens. I see them both, they make the turn at the same time. I’m mortified. McDonald’s comes in, drops it off, Dairy Queen has to let him back out. He was just in the cul de sac, like I was having construction done at my house at 11 o’clock at night, just ‘Go ahead!’”

Shane Gillis: March 1, 2025

Gillis offered an uncomfortable monologue when he returned to “SNL” in March. He had jokes about Trump and Joe Biden, and also said putting on a Ken Burns documentary is “kryptonite to women. If you put that on, they will fall asleep immediately. They’re yapping a little bit, how about a little Ken Burns? That’s a [Bill] Cosby tip for you: Who needs roofies when we have Ken Burns presents the history of the buffalo on PBS?”

Paul Mescal: December 5, 2024

Mescal’s monologue in December was a big hit. Mescal told the crowd he takes “great pride in being Irish” and proceeded to hit back at various negative stereotypes.

“People also think the Irish hate British people,” he said. “That’s not true, we just don’t consider them people.”

He also said that Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish mascot isn’t offensive. “Not at all, we do the same thing with the Americans. In fact, my high school’s mascot was the ‘Fighting Fat-Asses,” Mescal explained.

Dave Chappelle: January 18, 2025

Chappelle delivered the longest monologue in the show’s history in January, and mostly focused on his reluctance to host the show for a fourth time, the wildfires that destroyed much of southern California, Donald Trump’s second term, and the life and legacy of President Jimmy Carter.

“Do not forget your humanity. And please, have empathy for displaced people, whether they’re in the Palisades or Palestine,” Chappelle said at the end of the nearly 17-minute-long delivery.

Ariana Grande: October 12, 2024

Grande, who was in the middle of promoting the first installment of “Wicked” when she graced the “SNL” stage, poked fun at her status as a theater kid, “Well, it’s every theater kid’s dream to lose their virginity, but their second dream is, of course, to be in ‘Wicked’,” she told the crowd.

Grande also insisted she wanted to keep things lowkey and let musical guest Stevie Nicks do all the singing… before launching into a song about keeping it lowkey. Grande offered impersonations of Britney Spears and Gwen Stefani.