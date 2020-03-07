‘SNL': The Real Elizabeth Warren Joins Kate McKinnon’s Elizabeth Warren for Cold Open (Video)

Kate McKinnon pulled double duty in this week’s “SNL” cold open as she began the sketch playing Laura Ingraham and ended it playing Elizabeth Warren — as she stood next to the real Elizabeth Warren. You can check out Warren’s full appearance in the sketch right here.

Please welcome Sen. Elizabeth Warren to The Ingraham Angle. #SNL pic.twitter.com/bqjR7bGZH4 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2020

The sketch began as a pretty standard “Ingraham Angle” cold open, with McKinnon’s Ingraham talking about how nobody should actually care about the coronavirus, echoing the Trump administration’s live about the epidemic that is quickly sweeping the globe.

Prior to Warren showing up at the end of the sketch, we actually got another big cameo by former “SNL” cast member Darrell Hammond, who Ingraham introduced as the newest Fox News anchor, Chris Matthews. And Hammond’s impression was spot on.

As the sketch neared its end, Ingraham introduced the show’s final guest, Elizabeth Warren. Since McKinnon usually is the one who plays Warren on “SNL,” there was a brief moment of uncertainty before the actual Elizabeth Warren’s face appeared on screen.

After a few moments, McKinnon sprinted into frame dressed in the same outfit as the real Warren as they ended the sketch and together they delivered that signature “SNL” line, “Live from New York it’s Saturday night!”

As you might expect, the conversation generally centered on what Warren has been up to since she dropped out of the presidential race this week, with Warren delivering one zinger after another.

For example, Ingraham asked who she would endorse for the Democratic nomination now, and Warren replied: “It’s tough. Maybe I’ll just pull a New York Times and endorse them both.” This joke refers to how The New York Times editorial board endorsed both Warren and Amy Klobuchar for the Democratic nomination.

Warren says she’s had a lot of fun now that she’s got a lot more free time, joking that she’s been “prank calling big banks” and “drag racing subarus.”