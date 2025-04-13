‘SNL’ Turns ‘The White Lotus’ Into ‘The White POTUS’ With Surprise Appearances From Scarlett Johansson and Beck Bennett

Season three of “The White Lotus” has come and gone, but “Saturday Night Live” opted to create its own episode of the show this week. Now, the show is “The White POTUS.”

In the sketch, we open on James Austin Johnson’s Trump, filling Jason Isaacs’s role as Timothy Ratliff, and clearly having an existential crisis. As his wife Melania calls out to him — complete with Parker Posey’s viral North Carolina accent — he opts to numb the pain. But, where Timothy Ratliff chose lorazepam, Trump chooses a chicken nugget.

Don’t worry, the rest of the family is there too. Saxon Ratliff, played by Patrick Schwarzenegger in the show, is Trump Jr., while the Lochlan stand-in is Alex Moffat’s Eric Trump. Meanwhile, Ivanka takes the place of Piper Ratliff (Sarah Catherine Hook), and in this version, she’s played by Scarlett Johansson in a surprise cameo.

“Can you imagine how awful it would if America lost all its money?” Melania worries over breakfast, as Trump once again stares off into the distance mid-crisis.

“You would never let our economy go to pieces, right hon?” she asks, making a clear dig at Trump’s tariffs.

The other guests of the White Lotus hotel made it in too, with host Jon Hamm as RFK Jr. — taking the place of Walton Goggins’ Rick — and Sarah Sherman playing Aimee Lou Wood’s Chelsea (complete with fake teeth and accent).

Musical guest Lizzo even showed up to play Natasha Rothwell’s character, marveling at the $5 million in her bank account.

“It was 20 million last week!” she says angrily.

Beck Bennett also popped in as Vladimir Putin, talking Trump down from his murder-suicide ideations — but don’t worry, he’s wearing a “KING” shirt this time instead of a Duke one.