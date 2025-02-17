‘SNL50’ Revives Black Jeopardy Sketch With Eddie Murphy as Tracy Morgan | Video

“SNL” revived its beloved “Black Jeopardy” sketch for its 50th anniversary, except this time with Eddie Murphy playing Tracy Morgan.

In the sketch, Kenan Thompson returned as the host of “Black Jeopardy,” introducing the sketch by saying “Welcome to ‘Black Jeopardy,’ the only ‘Jeopardy’ where every single viewer fully understood Kendrick’s halftime performance,” referencing Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show at last week’s Super Bowl.

Leslie Jones also returned as Shanice alongside Morgan, who played a man named Darius, and Murphy, who played “Tracy Morgan.”

“Darius, Tracy, y’all seem like you might be related,” Thompson said, though Murphy’s Morgan immediately rejected the idea, saying “Well, James Earl Jones is my biological father. James Earl Jones impregnated my mother on the set of ‘Claudine.’ You know what? We might be related.”

Still, Morgan, said, “I don’t see it.”

The fan-favorite sketch also brought back Tom Hanks, who reprised his role as Doug from the 2016 episode he hosted.

Hanks returned to “Black Jeopardy” wearing the same red “Make America Great Again” hat, which is equally as relevant now as when the sketch aired in 2016. Chris Rock also made an appearance.

The game’s categories included “Look Here,” “This Joker Talkin’ Bout,” “Leave Bronny Alone,” “Mannnn…” “White People” and “Live From New York.” After starting easy with the correct reaction for what to when an 11-year-old is asking for something while you’re on the phone, Thompson stumped the contestants when he a question from the “Live From New York” category, which read, “this legendary late night show created some of comedy biggest stars.”

Despite Thompson giving some hints to the right answer — including “as kids, you probably stayed up late on Saturday to watch” — the contestants couldn’t crack the code, with Jones guessing “Soul Train” while the others threw out “Showtime at the Apollo” featuring Sandman Sims.