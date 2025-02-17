Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun at Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Feud on ‘SNL50’: ‘What Have You Heard?’

The actor joked about the legal battle in a Q&A segment with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

Ryan Reynolds at "SNL50"

Ryan Reynolds poked fun at the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal feud during “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” Sunday.

The joke came during a Q&A section with “Saturday Night Live” alumni Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, in which the celebrity audience asked questions. The “Deadpool” star went second, which Poehler and Fey kicked off asking him how he was doing.

“Great… Why, what have you heard?” Reynolds said nervously while looking around. Lively sat next to her husband and was visibly surprised by the slight reference, with cameras moving to Poehler and Fey assuring they haven’t heard a thing. Reynolds changed topics quickly, asking whether the material for the coneheads from the classic “SNL” sketch were edible.

Watch the moment below:

Based on that being made in 1975 I assume that they’re highly toxic,” Poehler responded. When he mentioned the hypothetical of “someone” taking some from backstage, they suggested he head to the hospital immediately.

Other participants during the Q&A segment included Quinta Brunson, Fred Armisen, Tim Meadows, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Adam Driver and more.

The joke marks the first time that Reynolds and Lively have publicly commented on the legal battle between them and the star and director of “It Ends With Us.” Lively and Baldoni have been exchanging lawsuits for months in a legal feud that began over the holidays, with Lively claiming Baldoni and other producers engaged in a smear campaign against her. Baldoni fired back claiming that Lively worked with the New York Times to ruin his reputation after the duo disagreed on the final cut of the movie — and that she enlisted Reynolds to rewrite and take over the movie.

The case is set to be heard in court next year.

