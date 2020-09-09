Get your monster trucks ready, TBS has given a series order to the extreme-talent competition “Go-Big Show,” hosted by comedian Bert Kreischer.

Described as a series showcasing “supersized talents on a scale never before seen on television,” “Go-Big Show” will feature acts like monster truck drivers, alligator trainers and stunt archery going head-to-head for a $100,000 prize.

The acts will be judged by a panel which includes Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and AEW wrestler “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. The show is set to premiere in 2021.

Production has begun on the 10-episode first season at the Macon Coliseum in Georgia, where “contenders and staff are operating under strict COVID-19 safety protocols and isolating together for the duration of production,” according to the network.

Rather than a traditional live audience, the show will feature what is being billed as “TV’s first-ever, interactive drive-in audience.” Fans will instead participate in “a socially-distanced tailgate party just outside the venue.”

“Go-Big Show celebrates unique, untraditional and unforgettable American talent,” said Corie Henson, EVP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “Each contestant brings tremendous heart and swagger, which also perfectly describes Bert and our judges, a dream team of larger-than-life talent.”

“We are going bigger and bolder with our unscripted line-up at TBS to provide more of the content that viewers love from our platform,” added Brett Weitz, general manager, TNT, TBS and truTV. “Go-Big Show not only delivers on this promise with a thrilling new take on talent competition, but it’s also another example of our innovative spirit as we continue to create brand-defining, must-watch television.”

“Go-Big Show” is produced by Propagate and Matador Content, a Boatrocker Company. Executive producers are Todd Lubin and Jay Peterson of Matador; Howard T. Owens, Ben Silverman and Greg Lipstone of Propagate; showrunner Conrad Green; Kreischer, Snoop Dogg and Ted Chung of Snoopadelic Films.