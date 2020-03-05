Snoop Dogg to Produce Reimagined ‘Sherlock Holmes’ Series ‘IQ’ From Alcon Television, Atlas Entertainment

Snoop Dogg and his Snoopadelic Films banner have signed on to executive produce a Sherlock Holmes reimagining in the works at Alcon Television.

Adapted from the series of crime novels by Joe Ide, “IQ” centers on Isaiah Quintabe, a brilliant 26-year old African American private eye from East Long Beach whose local reputation earned him the nickname IQ. Isaiah’s Watson is Juanell Dodson, a semi-reformed East Side Crip who re-enters IQ’s life with a big payday case.

“House of Lies” duo Matthew Carnahan and Theo Travers will serve as creators and executive producers on the series. Deon Taylor is attached to direct. No network is attached.

Additional executive producers on the series are Alcon Television Group CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven and Alex Gartner. Carnahan’s producing partner, Joel Ehninger, and Ben Roberts of Alcon Television Group are also executive producing. Robert Amidon of Atlas Entertainment and Ted Chung of Snoopadelic Films will serve as producers.

Published in 2016, “IQ” is the first in a series of four novels inspired by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes novels from Southern California-based author Joe Ide. It was followed by “Righteous” in 2017, “Wrecked” in 2018 and “Hi Five” earlier this year.