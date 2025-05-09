‘Snow White’ Deleted Scene Reveals Things Nearly Took a Very Dark Turn | Exclusive Video

Disney’s live-action “Snow White” arrives on digital platforms next week, and as part of the bonus features on the movie, fans will get to see a few scenes that didn’t make the cut — including one where the forest nearly claims Snow White for good.

In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek of the deleted scene, Rachel Zegler’s Snow White is on the run from the Evil Queen’s huntsman, and like we see in the film, the trees around her seem to come to life and close in on her. As she retreats, Snow falls through a tree trunk to a level of the woods below.

But in this scene, the water she lands in nearly traps her. The vines in the water wrap around her wrists to keep her submerged, and she starts to drift off. Just in time, she spots the necklace her father gave her in the water, and finds the strength to rip her arm free and grab it.

From there, the princess is able to emerge at the surface, just in time to meet a furry friend. You can watch the entire deleted scene in the video above.

Disney’s “Snow White” hits digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home on May 13, and arrives on 4k, Blu-Ray and DVD on June 24.

The digital and Blu-ray contain hours of bonus content, including more deleted scenes, bloopers, featurettes with the filmmakers and songwriters and a full-length sing-along. The 4K UHD will also be available in a collectible limited edition SteelBook® with radiant artwork and packaging.

“Snow White” is not yet available on Disney+. You can watch the deleted scene in the video above.