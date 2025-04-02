‘Snow White’ Still Climbs Among Top 10 Titles That Consumers Are Most Excited About Despite Box Office Woes | Chart

ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine/ASI & TheWrap

ScreenShare

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Wicked” remains No. 1 on the list following its release on Peacock. Disney’s “Snow White” rises three spots to No. 2 during its second week in theaters. “The Last of Us” breaks into the Top 3, two weeks ahead of its Season 2 premiere on Max on Apr. 14. Netflix’s “Stranger Things” returns at No. 4 as fans eagerly await the release date of the fifth and final season. Amazon Prime Video’s “Reacher” dips two spots to No. 5 during the week of its Season 3 finale.

Jason Statham in "A Working Man." (Dan Smith/Amazon MGM Studios)
Read Next
'A Working Man' Swipes No. 1 From Sinking 'Snow White' With $15 Million Box Office Opening

“NCAA March Madness” drops four spots to No. 6 as the Sweet 16 games took place, while “NBA Basketball” joins the list at No. 7, a few weeks ahead of the playoffs. Warner Bros.’ “A Minecraft Movie,” based on the video game and starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, joins at No. 8 just ahead of its Apr. 4 premiere. Apple TV+’s “Severance” is back at No. 9 after its Season 2 finale, and Paramount’s western-drama “Yellowstone” returns at No. 10.

Weekly Top 10

“Wicked”
“Snow White”
“The Last of Us”
“Stranger Things”
“Reacher”
“NCAA March Madness”
“NBA Basketball”
“A Minecraft Movie”
“Severance”
“Yellowstone”
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in "The Last of Us" Season 2. (Liane Hentscher/HBO)
Read Next
‘Last of Us’ Creator Confirms Changes From the Video Game, Calls Abby’s Origin a ‘Shortcut’

Comments