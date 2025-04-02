‘Snow White’ Still Climbs Among Top 10 Titles That Consumers Are Most Excited About Despite Box Office Woes | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Wicked” remains No. 1 on the list following its release on Peacock. Disney’s “Snow White” rises three spots to No. 2 during its second week in theaters. “The Last of Us” breaks into the Top 3, two weeks ahead of its Season 2 premiere on Max on Apr. 14. Netflix’s “Stranger Things” returns at No. 4 as fans eagerly await the release date of the fifth and final season. Amazon Prime Video’s “Reacher” dips two spots to No. 5 during the week of its Season 3 finale.

“NCAA March Madness” drops four spots to No. 6 as the Sweet 16 games took place, while “NBA Basketball” joins the list at No. 7, a few weeks ahead of the playoffs. Warner Bros.’ “A Minecraft Movie,” based on the video game and starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, joins at No. 8 just ahead of its Apr. 4 premiere. Apple TV+’s “Severance” is back at No. 9 after its Season 2 finale, and Paramount’s western-drama “Yellowstone” returns at No. 10.

Weekly Top 10