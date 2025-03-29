‘A Working Man’ Swipes No. 1 From Sinking ‘Snow White’ With $15 Million Box Office Opening

While a big second weekend drop was expected for Disney’s “Snow White,” it was also expected to hold on to the No. 1 spot. But that may not happen, as Amazon MGM’s action film “The Working Man” starring Jason Statham is set to swipe the top spot with an industry estimated $15.6 million opening weekend.

“A Working Man” is doing this with nearly a thousand fewer screens than “Snow White,” earning $5.5 million from 3,262 theaters on opening day. Critics were tepid on this film compared to Amazon and Statham’s last film, “The Beekeeper,” giving it a 53% Rotten Tomatoes score. But the film’s largely male opening day audience was generally pleased, giving it a B on CinemaScore to go with a 91% audience RT score.

“Snow White,” meanwhile, is sinking by 67% from its $42 million opening weekend, earning an industry estimated $13.8 million. With $66.4 million domestic, it will struggle just to reach $100 million in North America as its fate as a box office bust is sealed.

Also within striking distance of “Snow White” is Fathom’s “The Chosen: Last Supper,” the theatrical screening of the latest episodes from the hit Christian streaming series’ fifth season. Covering Jesus Christ’s famed return to Jerusalem on Palm Sunday up to his famed Last Supper with his apostles, the latest screening is earning an estimated $12.7 million from 2,235 theaters, well above single-digit projections.

In fourth is Universal/Blumhouse’s “The Woman in the Yard,” which earned a $9 million opening from 2,842 theaters. That’s slightly above pre-release projections, but the film is likely to be frontloaded as it has been received poorly with a C- on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes scores of 39% critics and 48% audience.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and starring Danielle Deadwyler, the horror film won’t be a flop for Universal as it carries a $12 million budget it in line with Blumhouse’s thrifty strategy. But it continues a slump of original titles that began in 2024 for the once dominant horror outlet that may require sequels to films like “M3GAN” and “Five Nights at Freddy’s” to snap.

Another horror film, A24’s “Death of a Unicorn,” is faring worse with a $5 million opening from 3,050 locations. With a more comedic tone than “Woman in the Yard,” audience reception is somewhat better with a B- on CinemaScore and a 72% RT audience score. But tepid critical reception from its SXSW premiere may stunt word-of-mouth from spreading for this $15 million production.