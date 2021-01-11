‘Snowpiercer’ Season 2: Mr Wilford Arrives With Threat of Civil War (Video)

“Snowpiercer” is on the brink of civil war in a new trailer for the TNT drama released Monday.

The clip, which comes ahead of the season premiere on Monday, Jan. 25, gives a longer look at Sean Bean as Mr. Wilford, the man behind the globe-circling train. It also heavily features “Girl Meets World” alum Rowan Blanchard, who takes on a bigger role in Season 2 as Jennifer Connelly’s on-screen daughter.

Season 2 will see the train working to maintain a “fragile peace” after the first season, which is threatened by the introduction of Wilford’s rival train.

Here is the full description of Season 2:

At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Daveed Diggs) emerging as the train’s leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she’s out there, it’s revealed that Alexandra (Blanchard), Melanie’s daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford’s dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

“Snowpiercer” is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements; Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson; along with CJ Entertainment and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The series is produced by Tomorrow Studios.