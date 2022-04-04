‘So You Think You Can Dance': JoJo Siwa, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and Matthew Morrison to Judge Season 17

Fox announced its new lineup of judges for Season 17 of “So You Think You Can Dance” on Monday — singer and social media sensation JoJo Siwa, “SYTYCD” all-star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, and “Glee” star Matthew Morrison.

Cat Deeley is returning as host of the dance competition series, Fox announced Monday.

Boss, who was a runner-up in Season 4, and served as a guest judge on numerous seasons, has been a co-host and DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” since 2014. He most recently hosted Fox’s “The Real Dirty Dancing” and E!’s “Clash of the Cover Bands.”

Siwa was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2020 and competed on “Dancing With the Stars” last year, making history as the first contestant to dance with a same-sex partner. She also served as creative director and executive producer of the E! reality competition series “Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution.”

“So You Think You Can Dance” is from Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and MRC. The series is executive-produced by co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Rosie Seitchik, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of 19 Entertainment. Seitchik also will serve as showrunner.

The long-delayed season will debut on Wednesday, May 18 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT, following the season finale of “The Masked Singer” at 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT.