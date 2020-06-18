‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Season 17 Scrapped Due to Coronavirus
Fox is not moving forward with Season 17 of “So You Think You Can Dance.”
The network, in a statement released late Thursday, cited “health and governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic” as the reason for scrapping the season.
“While we were looking forward to its return this summer, we cannot meet the standards we’ve set for viewers and contestants in light of the show’s unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time,” the network said.
Fox had previously picked up a 17th season of the dance competition show back in February, before COVID-19 put all film and TV production on hold.
In an interview last month, host and executive producer Nigel Lythgoe said the show was scheduled to begin shooting this spring and summer, with live episodes airing in August. Lythgoe said in-person auditions — which make up the bulk of the early episodes on a typical season of “So You Think You Can Dance” — were planned for late March and early April. Producers were instead reviewing taped submissions.
“So You Think You Can Dance” is produced by Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions. The series is executive-produced by series co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Barry Adelman, Jeff Thacker, Mike Deffina, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman. Cat Deeley is the host.
