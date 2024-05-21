This article contains spoilers from the Season 18 finale of “So You Think You Can Dance”

Three dancers — 18-year-old Dakayla Wilson, 18-year-old Anthony Curley and 21-year-old Madison Alvarado — went into Monday night’s Season 18 finale of “So You Think You Can Dance,” but only one took home the top prize, which includes $100,000.

After an opening group number, judges Allison Holker, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and JoJo Siwa narrowed the field down to two when they announced that Alvarado was the third-place finisher.

That left Curley and Wilson — who fell in love on the show and are dating — to compete for first place.

“I can’t believe I’m competing against the love of my life. Like, that is absolutely surreal,” said Curley.

Said Wilson separately before the final reveal, “My biggest struggle with this process has been confidence… I went through so much change this season. I met my dad, I started dating an incredible boy.” She added, she couldn’t believe she was “competing against my boyfriend.”

In his last competitive dance, Curley delivered a stunning solo that left him with bleeding feet, but Wilson’s back-bending solo was also breathtaking.

Anthony Curley (left) and Dakayla Wilson perform solos during the Season 18 finale of “So You Think You Can Dance” (CREDIT: Fox)

And the winner of Season 18 was … Curley. Wilson jumped into his arms with joy as confetti rained down on them both and their fellow dancers joined them on the stage.

Host Cat Deeley said the vote was “the closest result we have ever had in the history of “So You Think You Can Dance.’”

Before the reveal, Curley said he planned to give the money to his mother for her help supporting his dance career. “My mom has made huge sacrifices for me her whole life. And winning this money would literally give me that final chance to give back to her and just really show her how thankful I really am,” he said.

The Top 10 this season included 22-year-old Olivia Alboher, 18-year-old Braylon Browner, 19-year-old Avery Gay, 21-year-old Mariyah Hawkins, 19-year-old Easton Magliarditi, 26-year-old Roman Nevinchanyi and 20-year-old Jaylin Sanders.