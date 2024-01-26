JoJo Siwa Returns as Judge of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Season 18

Choreographers Allison Holker and Maksim Chmerkovskiy will also judge with Cat Deeley as host

Jojo Siwa
JoJo Siwa attends the red carpet for Fox's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test"(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Fan favorite JoJo Siwa will be returning to “So You Think You Can Dance.” The dancer, singer and influencer will once again judge the upcoming Season 18 of the Fox reality show. Siwa originally served as a permanent judge in Season 17.

Siwa will sit on the judges panel alongside “So You Think You Can Dance” All-Star and Emmy-nominated choreographer Allison Holker and “Dancing with the Stars” alum choreographer and pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Cat Deeley will return to host.

The upcoming Season 18 will premiere on Fox on March 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will then be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

This time around, the reality dancing competition series is trying out something new. The long-running hit will attempt to mirror what it’s like to build a successful career in dance. To that end, each week will see contestants competing in new and intense challenges that mimic what they may experience in their professional careers, from performing in a music video or a football half-time show to going head-to-head with a Broadway star.

Eliminations will take place weekly and will be decided by the series’ panel of judges. The top three finalists will go toe-to-toe in a finale that will end with the winner taking home the $100,000 grand prize and the title of “So You Think You Can Dance” champion. 

For the first time, this season will also be giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the competition. The camera will capture the dynamics between various contestants as well their daily struggles as it documents their professional and personal journeys.

Fox’s beloved dance competition series first premiered in 2005. Since then, it’s become a juggernaut for the network, garnering 17 Emmy Awards and 72 nominations.

“So You Think You Can Dance” is produced by 19 Entertainment, which is a part of Sony Pictures Television, and Dick Clark Productions. Daniel Martin serves as the series’ executive producer and showrunner along with Barry Adelman, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, who also executive produce. Deeley serves as a producer of the series.

So You Think You Can Dance?
