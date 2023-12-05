‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Returns to Fox for Season 18 With New Judges

“So You Think You Can Dance” will return to Fox in the spring. The dance competition show will premiere its 18th season starting on March 4.

This time around, the judges table will look a bit different. Choreographers Allison Holker and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are set to judge this upcoming season. Meanwhile, Cat Deeley will continue to host.

“’So You Think You Can Dance’ is television’s preeminent dance competition, and we are thrilled to bring the beloved show back for an all-new season,” Allison Wallach, president of unscripted programming at Fox Entertainment, said in a press release. “Reuniting Cat, Nigel, Allison and Comfort and, welcoming Maksim into the ‘SYTYCD’ family, is sure to make Season 18 bigger than ever for their legions of fans around the globe.”

Comfort Fedoke, series all-star and an associate choreographer on the new film “Wicked” as well as the associate choreographer for “Cabaret” on London’s West End, will also be part of the judging panel.

The structure for this upcoming season will also be changing slightly. Each week, contestants will face off in new and intense dance challenges that will mirror what a real professional career in dance is like. These challenges will range from performing in a music video or a halftime show for football to competing head-to-head against a Broadway performer.

Eliminations will take place weekly, and the top thee finalists will compete against each other in the finale for the chance to win the $100,000 grand prize and the title of “So You Think You Can Dance” champion.

