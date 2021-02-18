The American Society of Cinematographers will present its 2021 Board of Governors Award to director Sofia Coppola, the ASC announced on Thursday.

The award, the only ASC honor not to go to a cinematographer, is given to a filmmaker who is a champion of cinematographers and has made “significant and indelible” contributions to cinema.

Past winners of the Board of Governors Award have included Werner Herzog, Jeff Bridges, Angelina Jolie, Denzel Washington, Ridley Scott and Barbra Streisand. Coppola’s father, Francis Ford Coppola, received the award in 1998.

Also Read: 'On the Rocks' Film Review: Bill Murray and Rashida Jones Make a Dynamic Comic Duo

Coppola’s feature directing career began in 1999 with “The Virgin Suicides,” “Lost in Translation,” “Marie Antoinette,” “Somewhere,” “The Bling Ring,” “The Beguiled” and the recent “On the Rocks.” She also directed the 2015 Netflix special “A Very Murray Christmas” and a 2017 production of Verdi’s opera “La Traviata” at the Teatro dell’Opera in Rome. She won an Academy Award for her screenplay to “Lost in Translation,” and was also nominated for Best Picture and Best Director.

“Beginning with her breakout hit ‘The Virgin Suicides,’ Sofia Coppola has been a powerful influence in the filmmaking community,” ASC President Stephen Lighthill said in a statement. “Her collaborative spirit and imaginative execution puts her at the forefront of a unique cinematic category.”

Although none of her films have resulted in an Oscar or ASC nomination for cinematography, she has worked with a number of acclaimed cinematographers, including Ed Lachman (“The Virgin Suicides”), Harris Savides (“Somewhere” and “The Bling Ring”) and Philippe Le Sourd (“The Beguiled,” “On the Rocks”).

The 35th annual ASC Awards will take place on April 18. Rather than an in-person ceremony, it will be a virtual event streamed live from the ASC Clubhouse in Hollywood.