‘Song Exploder’ Podcast Gets Netflix Series Adaptation – Watch the Trailer (Video)

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” director Morgan Neville has teamed up with “Song Exploder” host Hrishikesh Hirway to adapt the hit podcast into a Netflix docuseries premiering Oct. 2, the streamer announced Thursday.

Based on Hirway’s podcast of the same name, “Song Exploder” combines artist interviews, archival footage and raw recordings to break down hit songs layer by layer, while “sharing intimate insight into the personal inspiration behind the music and lyrics.”

Songs featured in the first batch of episodes include “3 Hour Drive” by Alicia Keys, “Wait for It” from the musical “Hamilton,” R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion” and Ty Dolla $ign’s “LA.” Check out a trailer for the series here.

Netflix's 'Away': Which Astronaut Really Set Foot on Mars First?

Tremolo Productions produces the series, with Hirway, Neville and Caitrin Rogers serving as executive producers. Dominic Musacchio is co-EP. Neville and Nicola B. Marsh direct.

Since its debut in 2014, “Song Exploder” has become one of the most popular musical podcasts on the market, with a total of 177 episodes breaking down songs from artists including The National, Postal Service, U2, Carly Rae Jepsen, Mitski, St. Vincent, Arcade Fire, Vampire Weekend and the 1975.

Other episodes covered music from film and TV, including “Bob’s Burgers,” “Game of Thrones” and “The Avengers.”

